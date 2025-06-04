61 out of 95 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine at night

russia launched 95 drones at Ukraine overnight, 61 of which were neutralized, including 36 shot down, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of June 4, the enemy attacked with 95 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drone-simulators of various types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - russia, Chauda - TOT Crimea.

"The main directions of the air strike are Kharkiv region, Sumy region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Odesa region and Donetsk region," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09.00, 61 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) were neutralized by air defense in the east, south and north of the country. 36 were shot down by fire weapons, 25 were locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"The enemy's means of air attack were recorded hitting in 7 locations," the statement reads.

