On the snow-covered Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi in the Carpathians, temperatures dropped to 11 degrees below zero on the morning of November 23, UNN writes, citing data from the mountain rescuers of the Precarpathian region on Facebook.

Details

According to the report, as of 10 a.m. on November 23, cloudy weather persisted on Mount Pip Ivan. A northeastern wind of 5 m/s was observed.

"The air temperature is -11°C," the report said.

It should be added that this is one of the highest peaks of the Ukrainian Carpathians, located on the border of Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions.

Rain, sleet and strong winds: weather forecast for November 23

The day before, rescuers reported a storm in the highlands and said that "quite a lot of snow" had fallen.

According to the Restoration Agency, which is responsible for roads, forecasters predict that weather conditions will deteriorate in a number of regions today: heavy rain, with sleet in some areas and the formation of a snow cover up to 8 cm thick, as well as wind gusts of up to 20 m/s. Such weather conditions may complicate traffic and reduce visibility on the roads.

As of the morning of November 23, according to the agency, all roads of national importance were passable. Road services are monitoring the condition of the road surface and are ready to respond promptly to possible traffic disruptions caused by bad weather.