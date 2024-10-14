Ambassador to Germany: Ukraine's victory plan will be published soon
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian ambassador to Germany has announced the publication of Ukraine's Victory Plan. The plan includes military, diplomatic and economic steps to force russia to negotiate.
Ukraine's Victory Plan will be published soon. This was announced by Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeyev, reports UNN with reference to Tagesschau.
"Ukraine's 'Victory Plan' will be published soon," Makeev told ZDF.
According to him, the first details of Ukraine's Victory Plan are expected to be published in the coming days.
Part of the plan includes military, diplomatic and economic steps to force Russia to negotiate. It also includes sanctions against russia.
Addendum
On October 12, Mykhailo Podolyak , advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, announced that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would present the Victory Plan to Ukrainians in the coming days.
Zelenskyy statedthat Ukraine aims to have a document called "Fundamentals of Peace" ready by November. The plan envisions an end to the war by 2025 and Ukraine's accession to NATO.
The head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak , saidthat the partners understand the logic of Ukraine's Victory Plan. Ukraine expects concrete steps from its partners in response to the plan.
