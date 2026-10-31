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"Alpha" of the SBU sets records: over 3,000 occupiers "eliminated" in a week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

Operators of the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center (CSO) struck 3,198 Russian military personnel in a week. Among them were 2,146 killed and 1,052 wounded.

"Alpha" of the SBU sets records: over 3,000 occupiers "eliminated" in a week

Over the course of a week, operators of the SBU's Alfa Special Operations Center destroyed more than 3,000 occupiers, a record figure for the Special Operations Center. The SBU press service reported this on October 31, UNN reports. 

Details 

"Operators of the SBU's Alfa Special Operations Center neutralized 3,198 Russian servicemen. This is a record figure for our special forces in terms of the number of enemy personnel hit over such a short period," the statement said. 

According to verified data from the special unit: 2,146 occupiers were killed; 1,052 were wounded.

To remind you 

During the day on October 30, the enemy's losses in the war in Ukraine amounted to 1,670 servicemen. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine