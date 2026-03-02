Almost a million hryvnias and hundreds of thousands of dollars - a fictitious disability scheme exposed in Vinnytsia

In Vinnytsia, two medical workers were exposed: a family doctor from a private clinic and a head of a department at a city hospital. They are suspected of fabricating fictitious medical documents and extorting illicit benefits. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the family doctor accepted patients for disability registration and referred them for fictitious inpatient treatment to the department head. It was documented how they received 4,600 US dollars for a package of documents to establish a Group II disability.

In February, the doctors were detained, and during searches at their workplaces and residences, the following were seized:

• 956 thousand UAH

• 221 thousand US dollars

• 5740 euros in cash

• 87 pieces of jewelry

• draft notes with names of people and amounts of money presumably received from them.

Depending on the committed acts, prosecutors of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office informed them of suspicion under:

• Part 1 of Art. 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – drawing up and issuing knowingly false documents,

• Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – extortion and receipt of illicit benefits by prior conspiracy,

• Part 3 of Art. 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – receipt of illicit benefits for influencing decisions of officials.

Motions for pre-trial detention and removal of the suspects from their positions have been sent to the court.

Recall

In Odesa, a criminal group was exposed, which, under the guise of the NGO "Ukraine is a Mother," sold "protection" from mobilization. Monthly, the dealers earned up to 30 million UAH; 64 searches were conducted, and over 1.6 million UAH were seized.