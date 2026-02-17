Almost 2.6 million Ukrainian children displaced by war - UNICEF

According to the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), as of the fifth year of the full-scale war, a total of 2,589,900 Ukrainian children are displaced. This is stated on the UNICEF website, writes UNN.

Details

This figure includes more than 791,000 children displaced within Ukraine and nearly 1,798,900 child refugees living outside the country, UNICEF reports.

Millions of children and families have fled their homes in search of safety, and one in three children remains displaced four years into the war. For children in Ukraine, safety is becoming increasingly elusive as attacks on civilian areas occur across the country. In many ways, the war haunts these children. - said Regina De Dominicis, UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia.

The agency added that, according to a recent survey, one in three displaced Ukrainian adolescents aged 15 to 19 reported having to move at least twice.

Since February 24, 2022, more than 3,200 children have been killed or injured as a result of shelling, including long-range attacks. Last year, the number of child casualties increased by 10% compared to 2024, marking the third consecutive year that the number of child casualties confirmed by the UN has increased.

More than 1,700 schools and other educational institutions have been damaged or destroyed in attacks, and one in three children cannot attend full-time in-person schooling.

In addition to physical dangers, children's mental health is under strain. A recent survey showed that one in four adolescents aged 15-19 is losing hope for the future in Ukraine, indicating an urgent need for safety and stability, as well as investment in critical services and opportunities that children and youth need, UNICEF noted.

Recall

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has managed to return 2,000 Ukrainian children from under Russia's control. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who immediately noted that there is still a long way to go, as thousands of children remain hostages of the Russian Federation.