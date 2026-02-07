$43.140.00
Energy system on the brink: additional support points being deployed in Kyiv and the region due to critical power deficit – Ministry of Energy
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missiles
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Algeria terminates air service agreement with UAE: end of a decade of cooperation in the skies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Algeria has initiated the procedure to terminate its air service agreement with the UAE, which has been in effect since 2013. This move is a consequence of a prolonged diplomatic crisis and accusations of UAE interference in Algeria's internal affairs.

Algeria terminates air service agreement with UAE: end of a decade of cooperation in the skies

Algeria has officially initiated the procedure to terminate the intergovernmental air transport agreement with the United Arab Emirates, which had been in effect since 2013. This radical step was reported by state media on Saturday, February 7, citing Article 22 of the document, which provides for official notification to the other party through diplomatic channels and informing the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), writes UNN.

Details

Although official Algiers did not name a direct technical reason for the rupture, this step is the culmination of a prolonged diplomatic crisis between the states. Over recent months, Algerian media and high-ranking officials have repeatedly accused Abu Dhabi of attempting to sow regional discord and interfere in the internal affairs of North Africa. In particular, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune previously hinted at the destructive role of the UAE, contrasting relations with them with the "fraternal" ties with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman.

EU to exempt US and Qatar from additional checks under Russian gas ban - Reuters28.01.26, 20:51 • 3587 views

The Algerian authorities view the actions of the Emirates as a threat to national security and an attempt to undermine stability in the Maghreb region. The termination of the aviation agreement, ratified by presidential decree in 2014, effectively calls into question the future of direct flights between the countries and the logistical chains of Emirati airlines in the region.

At this moment, official Abu Dhabi has not provided any comments regarding the actions of the Algerian side. International experts predict that the termination of the agreement could lead to reciprocal measures from the UAE and further isolation of the aviation space of both countries from each other. The official notification to the ICAO Secretary General will be the next legal step in completing the procedure.

Algeria declares French colonialism a "state crime" and demands reparations24.12.25, 18:11 • 4207 views

Stepan Haftko

