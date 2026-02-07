Algeria terminates air service agreement with UAE: end of a decade of cooperation in the skies

Algeria has officially initiated the procedure to terminate the intergovernmental air transport agreement with the United Arab Emirates, which had been in effect since 2013. This radical step was reported by state media on Saturday, February 7, citing Article 22 of the document, which provides for official notification to the other party through diplomatic channels and informing the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), writes UNN.

Although official Algiers did not name a direct technical reason for the rupture, this step is the culmination of a prolonged diplomatic crisis between the states. Over recent months, Algerian media and high-ranking officials have repeatedly accused Abu Dhabi of attempting to sow regional discord and interfere in the internal affairs of North Africa. In particular, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune previously hinted at the destructive role of the UAE, contrasting relations with them with the "fraternal" ties with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman.

The Algerian authorities view the actions of the Emirates as a threat to national security and an attempt to undermine stability in the Maghreb region. The termination of the aviation agreement, ratified by presidential decree in 2014, effectively calls into question the future of direct flights between the countries and the logistical chains of Emirati airlines in the region.

At this moment, official Abu Dhabi has not provided any comments regarding the actions of the Algerian side. International experts predict that the termination of the agreement could lead to reciprocal measures from the UAE and further isolation of the aviation space of both countries from each other. The official notification to the ICAO Secretary General will be the next legal step in completing the procedure.

