Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

EU to exempt US and Qatar from additional checks under Russian gas ban - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

The European Union will exempt gas from the United States and Qatar from additional checks under the ban on Russian gas. This will accelerate the supply of alternative energy sources and support the EU's energy security.

EU to exempt US and Qatar from additional checks under Russian gas ban - Reuters

The European Union plans to exempt gas from the US, Qatar, and a number of other major suppliers from additional checks under the ban on Russian gas to simplify imports and reduce risks to energy security. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The EU is introducing new rules for controlling gas imports as part of a plan to gradually phase out Russian gas by the end of 2027.

As shown by the draft European Commission document, companies supplying gas to the European Union will have to submit prior confirmation of the country of origin five days before the cargo arrives.

However, for major suppliers and countries with a low risk of Russian gas, this requirement will be waived.

EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included26.01.26, 11:46

According to the draft document, these countries include the USA, Norway, Qatar, Great Britain, Algeria, and Nigeria.

A European Commission spokesperson noted that the draft could still change before official publication.

Addition

Norway and the US remain key gas suppliers to the EU, while Russia, formerly a leading exporter, sharply reduced supplies after 2021.

In 2025, Norway supplied 89 billion cubic meters of gas to the EU, the US - 81 billion, and Russia - only 37 billion. For comparison, in 2021, Russian gas reached 151 billion cubic meters.

Hungary and Slovakia to sue EU over Russian gas ban - Politico26.01.26, 19:30

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Sanctions
Energy
European Commission
Reuters
Nigeria
European Union
Algeria
Norway
Great Britain
Qatar
United States