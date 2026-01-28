EU to exempt US and Qatar from additional checks under Russian gas ban - Reuters

The European Union plans to exempt gas from the US, Qatar, and a number of other major suppliers from additional checks under the ban on Russian gas to simplify imports and reduce risks to energy security. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

The EU is introducing new rules for controlling gas imports as part of a plan to gradually phase out Russian gas by the end of 2027.

As shown by the draft European Commission document, companies supplying gas to the European Union will have to submit prior confirmation of the country of origin five days before the cargo arrives.

However, for major suppliers and countries with a low risk of Russian gas, this requirement will be waived.

According to the draft document, these countries include the USA, Norway, Qatar, Great Britain, Algeria, and Nigeria.

A European Commission spokesperson noted that the draft could still change before official publication.

Norway and the US remain key gas suppliers to the EU, while Russia, formerly a leading exporter, sharply reduced supplies after 2021.

In 2025, Norway supplied 89 billion cubic meters of gas to the EU, the US - 81 billion, and Russia - only 37 billion. For comparison, in 2021, Russian gas reached 151 billion cubic meters.

