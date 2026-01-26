$43.140.03
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 3018 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
01:53 PM • 10378 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 16048 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 18115 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 31898 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 23150 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 44396 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 21898 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 40340 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Hungary and Slovakia to sue EU over Russian gas ban - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Hungary and Slovakia will challenge the EU's ban on Russian gas imports in court. The countries state that this contradicts their national interests.

Hungary and Slovakia to sue EU over Russian gas ban - Politico

Hungary and Slovakia will file a lawsuit against the European Union over its plan to ban all imports of Russian gas as soon as the law officially comes into force, the foreign ministers of both countries announced today. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó wrote on X on Monday that the country would use "all legal means" to overturn the ban, adding that it "contradicts our national interests and will significantly increase energy costs for Hungarian families."

EU lawmakers and leaders agreed in December to cease all gas purchases from Russian exporters by the end of 2027, with a similar oil ban likely to be introduced later this year.

As the publication notes, leaders approved the law on Monday, but Hungary and Slovakia — which are heavily dependent on Russian fossil fuels — voted against the measure, arguing that it would lead to a sharp increase in energy prices.

The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council03.12.25, 05:01 • 34376 views

Hungary said it would initiate proceedings against the EU as soon as the law is formally adopted, likely in early February. Szijjártó has repeatedly threatened legal action against the EU, but this is the first time he has specified a timeline.

He criticized the EU for using a "legal trick" to pass the law, presenting it as a trade measure rather than a sanction, which would have required unanimity.

Slovakia will also file a lawsuit against the bloc, Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár said, without specifying a date.

"We cannot make decisions that do not take into account the real capabilities and specific circumstances of individual countries," he said.

EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included26.01.26, 11:46 • 21898 views

