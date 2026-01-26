Hungary and Slovakia to sue EU over Russian gas ban - Politico

Hungary and Slovakia will file a lawsuit against the European Union over its plan to ban all imports of Russian gas as soon as the law officially comes into force, the foreign ministers of both countries announced today. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó wrote on X on Monday that the country would use "all legal means" to overturn the ban, adding that it "contradicts our national interests and will significantly increase energy costs for Hungarian families."

EU lawmakers and leaders agreed in December to cease all gas purchases from Russian exporters by the end of 2027, with a similar oil ban likely to be introduced later this year.

As the publication notes, leaders approved the law on Monday, but Hungary and Slovakia — which are heavily dependent on Russian fossil fuels — voted against the measure, arguing that it would lead to a sharp increase in energy prices.

Hungary said it would initiate proceedings against the EU as soon as the law is formally adopted, likely in early February. Szijjártó has repeatedly threatened legal action against the EU, but this is the first time he has specified a timeline.

He criticized the EU for using a "legal trick" to pass the law, presenting it as a trade measure rather than a sanction, which would have required unanimity.

Slovakia will also file a lawsuit against the bloc, Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár said, without specifying a date.

"We cannot make decisions that do not take into account the real capabilities and specific circumstances of individual countries," he said.

