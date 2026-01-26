$43.140.03
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included

Kyiv • UNN

 • 638 views

On January 26, the EU Council adopted a regulation on a gradual ban on Russian gas imports. The full ban on LNG imports will come into effect in early 2027, and on pipeline gas in autumn 2027.

EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included

The EU Council gave the final green light to a phased ban on Russian gas imports, with a full ban on LNG imports to take effect from early 2027, and pipeline gas imports from autumn 2027, the European institution reported on January 26, according to UNN.

Today, 27 EU countries officially adopted regulations on the gradual cessation of Russian imports into the EU of both pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The new rules also provide for measures to effectively monitor and diversify energy supplies.

- stated in the message of the EU Council.

The regulation, as stated, is a key milestone in achieving the REPowerEU goal of ending the EU's dependence on Russian energy sources.

Phased ban, strict monitoring and diversification

Under the regulation, imports of Russian pipeline gas and LNG into the EU will be banned. The ban will take effect six weeks after the regulation enters into force. Existing contracts will have a transitional period. Such a phased approach will limit the impact on prices and markets.

"A full ban on LNG imports will take effect from early 2027, and pipeline gas imports from autumn 2027," the statement said.

Before allowing gas imports into the Union, EU countries will check the country where the gas was produced.

Non-compliance with the new rules may result in maximum fines of at least 2.5 million euros for individuals and at least 40 million euros for companies, at least 3.5% of the company's total global annual turnover or 300% of the estimated transaction turnover.

"By March 1, 2026, EU countries must prepare national plans for diversifying gas supplies and identify potential challenges in replacing Russian gas. To this end, companies will be obliged to inform authorities and the European Commission about any remaining Russian gas contracts. EU countries that still import Russian oil will also have to submit diversification plans," the statement said.

Security of supply in emergencies

"In the event of an emergency being declared and if the security of supply is seriously threatened in one or more EU countries, the European Commission may suspend the import ban for a period of up to four weeks," the statement said.

"The regulation will now be published in the Official Journal of the EU. It will enter into force the day after publication and will apply directly in all EU countries," the EU Council noted.

The European Commission, as stated, also "plans to propose legislation on the gradual cessation of Russian oil imports by the end of 2027."

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Council of the European Union
European Commission
European Union