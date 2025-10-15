"Alaskan process" not completed: Lavrov revealed what Russia is waiting for

The "Alaskan process" is not over, Russia is waiting for Washington's reaction to Vladimir Putin's response regarding the "concept of Ukrainian settlement." This was announced to Russian media by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, UNN reports.

According to Lavrov, the Russian side is waiting for Washington's reaction to Vladimir Putin's response to the "concept of Ukrainian settlement," which was previously handed over to Moscow by US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Trump grows 'increasingly impatient' with Putin over stalled efforts to end war - Politico

In response to the proposal that was given to us, we put forward our position, which is that we accept this proposal in essence and propose a specific way to implement it. Now we are waiting for our reaction to their proposal