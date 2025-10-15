"Alaskan process" not completed: Lavrov revealed what Russia is waiting for

$41.750.14
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 21185 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
October 15, 10:14 AM • 36017 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 29582 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 29610 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 24985 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
October 15, 08:03 AM • 19169 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 18010 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
October 15, 07:17 AM • 36454 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 36415 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
HBO Max officially launched in Ukraine: two tariffs, Ukrainian dubbing, and world-class contentOctober 15, 09:01 AM • 7908 views
Fines for drivers not using seat belts increased 10-fold - National PoliceOctober 15, 09:06 AM • 24050 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 24069 views
New plan to deter Russia: Europe prepares joint rearmament with drones and air defense - BloombergOctober 15, 11:46 AM • 11859 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhoto03:48 PM • 6010 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 24348 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 41685 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:17 AM • 36454 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolationOctober 15, 07:08 AM • 36415 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM • 61711 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhoto03:48 PM • 6482 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 62237 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 41146 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 43339 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 50071 views
"Alaskan process" not completed: Lavrov revealed what Russia is waiting for

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2584 views

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the "Alaskan process" has not been completed. Russia is awaiting Washington's reaction to Vladimir Putin's response regarding the "concept of Ukrainian settlement" delivered by US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

"Alaskan process" not completed: Lavrov revealed what Russia is waiting for

The "Alaskan process" is not over, Russia is waiting for Washington's reaction to Vladimir Putin's response regarding the "concept of Ukrainian settlement." This was announced to Russian media by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, UNN reports.

According to Lavrov, the Russian side is waiting for Washington's reaction to Vladimir Putin's response to the "concept of Ukrainian settlement," which was previously handed over to Moscow by US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Trump grows 'increasingly impatient' with Putin over stalled efforts to end war - Politico12.10.25, 05:58 • 20268 views

In response to the proposal that was given to us, we put forward our position, which is that we accept this proposal in essence and propose a specific way to implement it. Now we are waiting for our reaction to their proposal 

- said Lavrov.

"What the hell were you discussing there for five hours?": Trump spoke about Witkoff's meeting with Putin13.10.25, 16:39 • 3660 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Washington, D.C.
United States