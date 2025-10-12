$41.510.00
October 11, 04:00 PM
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump grows 'increasingly impatient' with Putin over stalled efforts to end war - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 800 views

The US President is frustrated by Moscow's stalled efforts to end the full-scale war against Ukraine. Kyiv and Washington are actively discussing the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

Trump grows 'increasingly impatient' with Putin over stalled efforts to end war - Politico

US President Donald Trump is becoming "increasingly impatient" with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and frustrated by Moscow's stalled efforts to end the full-scale war against Ukraine. This is reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

The publication recalls Trump's Saturday phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after which the latter announced "concrete agreements" reached on strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

This statement came a day after Moscow launched a new attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. ... Discussions are taking place against the backdrop of a broader shift in Washington, as its efforts to end Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine are failing.

- the article says.

The authors note that Tomahawk missiles, which Kyiv could use to hit targets up to 2,500 kilometers deep into Russia, were one of the topics of conversation between the two leaders.

"The discussion comes as Kyiv prepares for a difficult winter, as Moscow intensifies its air attacks and deploys new software to evade Ukraine's air defense systems, while the country rushes to secure sufficient energy supplies in the coming months," the publication points out.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the possibility of Ukraine receiving long-range Tomahawk missiles. The conversation lasted about 30 minutes, but it is unknown whether a final decision has been made.

