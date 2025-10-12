Trump grows 'increasingly impatient' with Putin over stalled efforts to end war - Politico

US President Donald Trump is becoming "increasingly impatient" with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and frustrated by Moscow's stalled efforts to end the full-scale war against Ukraine. This is reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

The publication recalls Trump's Saturday phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after which the latter announced "concrete agreements" reached on strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

This statement came a day after Moscow launched a new attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. ... Discussions are taking place against the backdrop of a broader shift in Washington, as its efforts to end Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine are failing. - the article says.

The authors note that Tomahawk missiles, which Kyiv could use to hit targets up to 2,500 kilometers deep into Russia, were one of the topics of conversation between the two leaders.

"The discussion comes as Kyiv prepares for a difficult winter, as Moscow intensifies its air attacks and deploys new software to evade Ukraine's air defense systems, while the country rushes to secure sufficient energy supplies in the coming months," the publication points out.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the possibility of Ukraine receiving long-range Tomahawk missiles. The conversation lasted about 30 minutes, but it is unknown whether a final decision has been made.

