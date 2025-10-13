"What the hell were you discussing there for five hours?": Trump spoke about Witkoff's meeting with Putin

US President Donald Trump said that his special representative, Steve Witkoff, when he went to negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, knew little about Russia, Putin himself, and also that the meeting between them, which was supposed to last 20 minutes, lasted 5 hours. Trump stated this while speaking before the Israeli parliament, as reported by UNN.

Details

"I arranged a meeting with Putin and called, asking: "Is Steve done yet?" - this was about half an hour after the meeting began.

"No, sir, not yet. He's still inside." This was in Moscow. I asked: "Well, how is he doing?" - "I don't know, sir, he's still inside."

I called an hour later: "Let me talk to Steve." "Sir, he's still with Putin. He's with President Putin."

I said: "Wow, that's a long meeting - a whole hour."

Called again an hour later - he was still with Putin. Three hours later - still with Putin. Four hours later, they started saying he was about to come out. And after five hours, he finally came out - Trump said.

According to him, he asked: "What the hell were you discussing there for five hours?", to which Witkoff replied:

Many interesting things. We just talked about a lot of interesting things, including what I came there for - Witkoff reported.

"But you can't talk about it for five hours. There's a limit to how much you can discuss, and you understand where you're going. But that's talent. That's talent," Trump added.

The US President also noted that his special envoy Witkoff, when he went to negotiations with Russian dictator Putin:

knew little about Russia;

Putin himself;

and politics in general.

Recall

US President Donald Trump, after the end of the war between Israel and Hamas, called on his team to focus on the war in Ukraine, and then on a peace agreement with Iran.