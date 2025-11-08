Airstrike in Kharkiv region: number of injured rises to eight
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of an airstrike by an enemy guided aerial bomb on the Pisochyn community in the Kharkiv region, 8 people were injured. In the village of Korotych, a gas station building was destroyed, several cars were damaged, and all the injured were hospitalized.
The number of victims of the air strike in Kharkiv region has increased to eight. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), as reported by UNN.
8 people were injured as a result of an air strike in Kharkiv region. In the evening, the enemy launched a guided aerial bomb attack on the Pisochyn community.
The State Emergency Service reported that a gas station building was destroyed and several cars were damaged in the village of Korotych.
All victims hospitalized
Rescuers extinguished the fire and cleared the rubble.
SES units, pyrotechnicians, and local fire departments worked at the scene.
Recall
On the evening of November 7, Russians shelled a gas station in the Pisochyn community in Kharkiv region, presumably with KAB aerial bombs.
Earlier, it was reported that five people were injured, including a police officer, and a gas station and cars were damaged.
One dead and ten wounded, including two children: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the night attack on Dnipro (video)08.11.25, 05:10 • 1342 views