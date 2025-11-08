Airstrike in Kharkiv region: number of injured rises to eight

The number of victims of the air strike in Kharkiv region has increased to eight. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), as reported by UNN.

8 people were injured as a result of an air strike in Kharkiv region. In the evening, the enemy launched a guided aerial bomb attack on the Pisochyn community. - the post says.

The State Emergency Service reported that a gas station building was destroyed and several cars were damaged in the village of Korotych.

All victims hospitalized - writes the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers extinguished the fire and cleared the rubble.

SES units, pyrotechnicians, and local fire departments worked at the scene.

Recall

On the evening of November 7, Russians shelled a gas station in the Pisochyn community in Kharkiv region, presumably with KAB aerial bombs.

Earlier, it was reported that five people were injured, including a police officer, and a gas station and cars were damaged.

One dead and ten wounded, including two children: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the night attack on Dnipro (video)