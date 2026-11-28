Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

Two trade unions representing airport workers in Paris have announced plans to strike from December 17 to 20, making demands regarding pay, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

According to a statement published Thursday on the CGT union’s Facebook page, the CGT and FO unions are demanding an increase in the transport allowance and the introduction of a “fuel bonus.”

The strike at the airports—particularly at the Charles de Gaulle hub near Paris—is likely to cause serious disruptions ahead of the Christmas holidays.

European airports affected by aviation chaos in the US - flights delayed and canceled

The event also highlights broader concerns over the rising cost of living in France. Public-sector unions have also called for a strike on December 1, increasing pressure on the government as it seeks to pass the budget through parliament amid large-scale protests.