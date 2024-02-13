Air defense system shoots down three "Shahids" in Kherson region

In Kherson region, air defense units shot down 3 Shahed-131/136 UAVs. UNN reports this with reference to the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

Around midnight, the enemy attacked the southern regions with kamikaze drones. In the Kherson region, in the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, air defense units shot down 3 Shahed-131/136 UAVs - the statement said.

The defense forces add that there was no damage or casualties

Addendum

At night, russian troops fired at the village of Lvov in Kherson region. The occupants shelled the village around one in the morning. An 83-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries in the yard of her home.

