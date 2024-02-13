ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105540 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114349 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156944 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160215 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 257951 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175528 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166443 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148472 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230328 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113119 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

10 Shahed drones destroyed in Dnipropetrovs'k region at night, energy and infrastructure facilities under attack

10 Shahed drones destroyed in Dnipropetrovs'k region at night, energy and infrastructure facilities under attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25562 views

During nighttime attacks, 10 Shahed drones were shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region, and energy and infrastructure facilities in Dnipro were hit.

In the Dnipro region, 10 Shahed attack drones were destroyed at night, but there were also hits in Dnipro, energy and infrastructure facilities were hit, and there were fires. After the attack, almost all homes in Dnipro have been restored to electricity. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

"For the second night in a row, there was a massive UAV attack on the region. Our defenders destroyed 10 shaheds in Dniprovsky district. But there were also several hits in Dnipro. An energy facility came under attack. A fire broke out and was extinguished by rescuers. The aggressor also hit an infrastructure facility. It also caught fire. The fire was promptly extinguished," Lysak wrote on Telegram.

He also noted that after the enemy attack the day before, power engineers have already restored electricity to residents of Pavlohrad district. "Now they are working in the regional center. Almost all the houses there have also been powered up," noted Lysak.

He also said that the Russian army fired artillery at Nikopol district. "It was loud in the district center, Marhanets and Myrivska community. Three private houses were damaged. One outbuilding was destroyed and another one was mutilated. Fifty solar panels were smashed," said Lysak.

"Everywhere - without deaths and injuries," he noted.

Recall

According to DTEK, one of DTEK's thermal power plants in Dnipropetrovs'k region stopped producing electricity as a result of hostile shelling. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

