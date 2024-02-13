10 Shahed drones destroyed in Dnipropetrovs'k region at night, energy and infrastructure facilities under attack

In the Dnipro region, 10 Shahed attack drones were destroyed at night, but there were also hits in Dnipro, energy and infrastructure facilities were hit, and there were fires. After the attack, almost all homes in Dnipro have been restored to electricity. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

"For the second night in a row, there was a massive UAV attack on the region. Our defenders destroyed 10 shaheds in Dniprovsky district. But there were also several hits in Dnipro. An energy facility came under attack. A fire broke out and was extinguished by rescuers. The aggressor also hit an infrastructure facility. It also caught fire. The fire was promptly extinguished," Lysak wrote on Telegram.

He also noted that after the enemy attack the day before, power engineers have already restored electricity to residents of Pavlohrad district. "Now they are working in the regional center. Almost all the houses there have also been powered up," noted Lysak.

He also said that the Russian army fired artillery at Nikopol district. "It was loud in the district center, Marhanets and Myrivska community. Three private houses were damaged. One outbuilding was destroyed and another one was mutilated. Fifty solar panels were smashed," said Lysak.

"Everywhere - without deaths and injuries," he noted.

According to DTEK, one of DTEK's thermal power plants in Dnipropetrovs'k region stopped producing electricity as a result of hostile shelling.