Air defense destroyed 90 out of more than 120 drones with which Russia attacked Ukraine at night

Exclusive
07:33 AM • 2654 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
06:19 AM • 24590 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 07:55 PM • 31023 views
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
November 11, 04:14 PM • 50844 views
On Wednesday, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
November 11, 03:57 PM • 54759 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 84425 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 45324 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 70152 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 56601 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 23971 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"If the parties were reasonable": Trump frustrated by inability to end war between Russia and Ukraine - The Atlantic
November 11, 10:19 PM • 22171 views
Teenage drug crime in Luhansk region quadrupled since early 2025 - CNS
November 11, 11:51 PM • 15632 views
Trump: US will pay $3 trillion if Supreme Court cancels tariffs
November 12, 01:24 AM • 8266 views
Border guards showed the destruction of 9 shelters and 4 vehicles of the occupiers in the South-Slobozhansky direction
Video
02:27 AM • 16354 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey
06:57 AM • 4654 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 84425 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with banana
Photo
November 11, 01:27 PM • 59870 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
November 11, 01:01 PM • 70152 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 56602 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radish
Photo
November 10, 02:34 PM • 104878 views
UNN Lite
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second season
Video
07:09 AM • 3922 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey
06:57 AM • 5058 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie Jenner
Photo
November 11, 08:35 PM • 20011 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 million
Photo
November 11, 02:28 PM • 35098 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics
November 11, 09:14 AM • 40015 views
Air defense destroyed 90 out of more than 120 drones with which Russia attacked Ukraine at night

Kyiv • UNN

 • 994 views

On the night of November 12, Ukraine repelled an attack of 121 enemy UAVs, 90 of which were destroyed. 31 drones were recorded hitting 19 locations.

Air defense destroyed 90 out of more than 120 drones with which Russia attacked Ukraine at night

Air defense forces neutralized 90 out of 121 drones with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the evening of November 11. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

On the night of November 12 (from 7:00 PM on November 11), the enemy attacked with 121 attack UAVs of the Shahed type, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda, Gvardeyskoye – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 70 of them were "Shaheds".

- the report says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 90 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, east, south, and center of the country.

31 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 19 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at one location.

A thousand soldiers and over 150 UAVs: the General Staff updated enemy losses for the day12.11.25, 07:16 • 2082 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
State Border of Ukraine
Electricity
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Crimea