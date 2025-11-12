Air defense destroyed 90 out of more than 120 drones with which Russia attacked Ukraine at night

Air defense forces neutralized 90 out of 121 drones with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the evening of November 11. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

On the night of November 12 (from 7:00 PM on November 11), the enemy attacked with 121 attack UAVs of the Shahed type, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda, Gvardeyskoye – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 70 of them were "Shaheds". - the report says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 90 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, east, south, and center of the country.

31 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 19 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at one location.

A thousand soldiers and over 150 UAVs: the General Staff updated enemy losses for the day