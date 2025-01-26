Aggressor's losses per day: how many occupants and equipment destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on January 26 - General Staff

The occupiers lost 1720 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 01/26/25:

- Personnel: 830 190(+1720).

- Tanks: 9868 (+9).

- Armored combat vehicles: 20549 (+4).

- Artillery systems: 22323 (+14).

- RSVP: 1263.

- Air defense means: 1050.

- Airplanes: 369.

- Helicopters: 331.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 23253 (+40).

- Cruise missiles: 3053.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 35124 (+53).

- Special equipment: 3715.

159 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants attack the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces the most - General Staff