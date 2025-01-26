Aggressor's losses per day: how many occupants and equipment destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on January 26 - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian troops eliminated 1720 terrorists over the last day. Also, 9 tanks, 4 infantry fighting vehicles, 14 artillery systems and 40 enemy UAVs were destroyed.
The occupiers lost 1720 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 01/26/25:
- Personnel: 830 190(+1720).
- Tanks: 9868 (+9).
- Armored combat vehicles: 20549 (+4).
- Artillery systems: 22323 (+14).
- RSVP: 1263.
- Air defense means: 1050.
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 331.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 23253 (+40).
- Cruise missiles: 3053.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 35124 (+53).
- Special equipment: 3715.
