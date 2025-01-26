Aggressor's losses per day: how many occupants and equipment destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on January 26 - General Staff

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 83582 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 99809 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107891 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110799 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131268 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103706 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135158 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103768 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113432 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116991 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 55786 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119296 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 61996 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113936 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 32836 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 83563 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131266 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135155 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166963 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156720 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 25916 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 29161 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113936 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119296 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140191 views
Aggressor's losses per day: how many occupants and equipment destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on January 26 - General Staff

Aggressor's losses per day: how many occupants and equipment destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on January 26 - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34170 views

Ukrainian troops eliminated 1720 terrorists over the last day. Also, 9 tanks, 4 infantry fighting vehicles, 14 artillery systems and 40 enemy UAVs were destroyed.

The occupiers lost 1720 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 01/26/25:

- Personnel: 830 190(+1720).

- Tanks: 9868 (+9).

- Armored combat vehicles: 20549 (+4).

- Artillery systems: 22323 (+14).

- RSVP: 1263.

- Air defense means: 1050.

- Airplanes: 369.

- Helicopters: 331.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 23253 (+40).

- Cruise missiles: 3053.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 35124 (+53).

- Special equipment: 3715.

159 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants attack the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces the most - General Staff25.01.25, 22:34 • 34699 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

