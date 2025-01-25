159 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants attack the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces the most - General Staff

There have been 159 combat engagements since the beginning of the day. The enemy is attacking intensively in the Pokrovsk sector. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked 9 times near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, terrorists fired 28 times in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Novosergiivka, Shyikivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka, Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka, Pershotravneve, Kopanky, Novolyubivka, Makiivka, Zelena Dolyna and Torske.

In the Northern sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled an enemy attack near Verkhnekamyanka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 32 enemy attacks near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar, Stupky, Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupants attacked 9 times in the area of Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor carried out 48 attacks in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Zelene, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyne, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly, Kostiantynopilske and in the directions of Pokrovsk, Vidrodzhennia and Uspenivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 8 attacks in the areas of Novosilka, Novodarivka, Kostiantynopil and Velyka Novosilka.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Mala Tokmachka came under attack by enemy subversive combatants.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the invaders unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian positions twice.

