General Staff: more than half of the fighting in the frontline is in the Pokrovsk sector

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 89025 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100513 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108451 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111298 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131959 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103809 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135606 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103789 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113444 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117001 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 119899 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119899 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 65202 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114627 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 36454 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 33722 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 33722 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 89054 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131962 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135609 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167339 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 157067 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157067 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 28336 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 28336 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 33722 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114627 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119899 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140371 views
General Staff: more than half of the fighting in the frontline is in the Pokrovsk sector

General Staff: more than half of the fighting in the frontline is in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103294 views

Over the last day, 115 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 62 attacks. The enemy carried out 74 air strikes and fired over 5200 times, using 2487 kamikaze drones.

115 combat engagements took place on the frontline yesterday, more than half of them in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy was also active in the Toretsk and Lyman sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on January 23, UNN reports.

In total, 115 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using four missiles, as well as 74 air strikes, dropping 116 KABs. In addition, it carried out more than 5200 attacks, 117 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2487 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past 24 hours, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit the command post and six other important objects of the invaders," the report says.

The situation is as follows in terms of directions:

Seven occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Lozova, Zahryzove and Petropavlivka.

The enemy attacked on the Lyman direction 11 times. They tried to break into our defense near the settlements of Pershotravneve, Novosergiivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kuzmine, Zelenyi Hai, Zarichne, Yampolivka and in the Serebryansky forest.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants carried out two attacks in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the area of Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 62 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Leontovychi, Zvirove, Pokrovsk, Novosergiivka, Kotlyne, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and in the directions of Yantarne, Promin, Zelene. At the same time, the enemy was actively using bombers and attack aircraft against the settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked five times near the localities of Kostiantynopil and Vremivka yesterday.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, Russian invaders tried three times to force our units out of their positions, but failed, and suffered losses and retreated.

The aggressor did not conduct any offensive actions in the Kharkiv, Siversk, Orikhiv, Hulyaypillia directions.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and attack UAVs in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

"The operation in the Kursk sector continues. Ukrainian troops repelled nine enemy attacks in the sector over the last day. The enemy launched 21 air strikes, dropping 34 KABs, and fired 377 times, including nine times from multiple launch rocket systems," the report says.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff: enemy lost 1340 soldiers and dozens of armored vehicles and artillery systems23.01.25, 07:43 • 32961 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

