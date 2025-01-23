General Staff: more than half of the fighting in the frontline is in the Pokrovsk sector

115 combat engagements took place on the frontline yesterday, more than half of them in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy was also active in the Toretsk and Lyman sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on January 23, UNN reports.

In total, 115 combat engagements were registered over the last day - reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using four missiles, as well as 74 air strikes, dropping 116 KABs. In addition, it carried out more than 5200 attacks, 117 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2487 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past 24 hours, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit the command post and six other important objects of the invaders," the report says.

The situation is as follows in terms of directions:

Seven occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Lozova, Zahryzove and Petropavlivka.

The enemy attacked on the Lyman direction 11 times. They tried to break into our defense near the settlements of Pershotravneve, Novosergiivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kuzmine, Zelenyi Hai, Zarichne, Yampolivka and in the Serebryansky forest.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants carried out two attacks in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the area of Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 62 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Leontovychi, Zvirove, Pokrovsk, Novosergiivka, Kotlyne, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and in the directions of Yantarne, Promin, Zelene. At the same time, the enemy was actively using bombers and attack aircraft against the settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked five times near the localities of Kostiantynopil and Vremivka yesterday.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, Russian invaders tried three times to force our units out of their positions, but failed, and suffered losses and retreated.

The aggressor did not conduct any offensive actions in the Kharkiv, Siversk, Orikhiv, Hulyaypillia directions.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and attack UAVs in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

"The operation in the Kursk sector continues. Ukrainian troops repelled nine enemy attacks in the sector over the last day. The enemy launched 21 air strikes, dropping 34 KABs, and fired 377 times, including nine times from multiple launch rocket systems," the report says.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

