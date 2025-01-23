ukenru
Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff: enemy lost 1340 soldiers and dozens of armored vehicles and artillery systems

Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff: enemy lost 1340 soldiers and dozens of armored vehicles and artillery systems

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32962 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on the losses of Russian troops over the past day. 1340 occupants, 6 tanks, 12 armored personnel carriers and other military equipment were destroyed.

Over the past day, the defense forces neutralized 1,340 Russian invaders, 6 tanks and other equipment and weapons. The enemy's losses were announced on the morning of January 23 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

Total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/23/25 are estimated at:

  • Personnel - 825,320 (+1340) people were liquidated
    • tanks - 9850 (+6)
      • armored combat vehicles - 20,497 (+12)
        • artillery systems - 22 256 (+62)
          • RSZV - 1262 (0)
            • air defense assets - 1050 (0)
              • airplanes - 369 (0)
                • helicopters - 331 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 23 111 (+72)
                    • cruise missiles - 3051 (0)
                      • ships / boats - 28 (0)
                        • submarines - 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 34 905 (+68)
                            • special equipment - 3714 (+3)

                              The data is being updated.

                              103 combat engagements in 24 hours: occupants massively attack in the Pokrovske sector22.01.25, 22:03 • 41989 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
                              ukraineUkraine

                              Contact us about advertising