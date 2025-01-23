Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff: enemy lost 1340 soldiers and dozens of armored vehicles and artillery systems

Over the past day, the defense forces neutralized 1,340 Russian invaders, 6 tanks and other equipment and weapons. The enemy's losses were announced on the morning of January 23 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

Total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/23/25 are estimated at:

Personnel - 825,320 (+1340) people were liquidated

tanks - 9850 (+6)

armored combat vehicles - 20,497 (+12)

artillery systems - 22 256 (+62)

RSZV - 1262 (0)

air defense assets - 1050 (0)

airplanes - 369 (0)

helicopters - 331 (0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 23 111 (+72)

cruise missiles - 3051 (0)

ships / boats - 28 (0)

submarines - 1 (0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 34 905 (+68)

special equipment - 3714 (+3)

The data is being updated.

103 combat engagements in 24 hours: occupants massively attack in the Pokrovske sector