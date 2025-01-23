Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff: enemy lost 1340 soldiers and dozens of armored vehicles and artillery systems
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on the losses of Russian troops over the past day. 1340 occupants, 6 tanks, 12 armored personnel carriers and other military equipment were destroyed.
Over the past day, the defense forces neutralized 1,340 Russian invaders, 6 tanks and other equipment and weapons. The enemy's losses were announced on the morning of January 23 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .
Details
Total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/23/25 are estimated at:
- Personnel - 825,320 (+1340) people were liquidated
- tanks - 9850 (+6)
- armored combat vehicles - 20,497 (+12)
- artillery systems - 22 256 (+62)
- RSZV - 1262 (0)
- air defense assets - 1050 (0)
- airplanes - 369 (0)
- helicopters - 331 (0)
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 23 111 (+72)
- cruise missiles - 3051 (0)
- ships / boats - 28 (0)
- submarines - 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 34 905 (+68)
- special equipment - 3714 (+3)
The data is being updated.
