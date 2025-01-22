103 combat engagements in 24 hours: occupants massively attack in the Pokrovske sector

Since the beginning of the day on January 22, 103 combat engagements have taken place in the frontline. The enemy is attacking most actively in the Pokrovsk sector, where Russians tried to break through our defense 55 times. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 22.00 on 22.01.2025, 103 combat engagements were recorded at the front.

the Russian invaders launched two missile and 18 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using four missiles and 29 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, the Russians engaged 852 kamikaze drones and fired more than four thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and settlements - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the areas:

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy stormed Ukrainian positions seven times in the areas of Lozova, Zahryzove and Petropavlivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks, and one firefight is still ongoing.

In the Liman sector since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions ten times near Pershotravneve, Novosergiyivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kuzmine, Zelenyi Hai, Zarichne, Yampolivka and in Serebryansky forest. One firefight is currently underway.

In the Kramatorsk sector, two firefights were registered near Chasovyi Yar, which are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 13 times. The occupants concentrated their main offensive efforts in the area of Toretsk. Two firefights are currently ongoing.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk sector, Russians have tried 55 times to break through our defense near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Leontovychi, Zvirove, Pokrovsk, Novosergiivka, Kotlyne, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and in the directions of Yantarne, Promin, Zelene. Seven combat engagements are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched air strikes with bombs and unguided missiles in the areas of Sukhyi Yar, Kostiantynivka, Zelene Pole, and Hrodivka.

Today, more than 200 occupants were neutralized in this area, 102 of them irreversibly. Thirteen vehicles, three UAV antennas, a satellite communication device and a motorcycle were also destroyed, and a cannon and three invaders' vehicles were severely damaged - the post says.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked five times near the localities of Kostiantynopil and Vremivka. Four engagements were completed, and one is still ongoing. At the same time, the enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Temyrivka, Novosilka, Kostiantynopil and Rozdolne.

Our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the Prydniprovsky sector.

Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector , where the enemy conducted 9 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units over the last day. The enemy launched 15 air strikes with 20 guided bombs and made 327 artillery attacks.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions on the Kharkiv, Siversk, Orikhivsk, Hulyaypillia directions.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

Recall

As a result of artillery strike and 9 air strikes on Kostyantynivka , a 58-year-old man died, 7 people were wounded. Residential buildings, infrastructure and cars were damaged.