103 combat engagements in 24 hours: occupants massively attack in the Pokrovske sector

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 82360 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 99013 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107764 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110690 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131116 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103683 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135052 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103761 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113428 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116988 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 55198 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119149 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 61266 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113781 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 32072 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 82368 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131116 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135053 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166863 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156626 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 25381 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 28680 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113781 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119149 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140154 views
Actual
103 combat engagements in 24 hours: occupants massively attack in the Pokrovske sector

103 combat engagements in 24 hours: occupants massively attack in the Pokrovske sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41989 views

There were 103 combat engagements in the frontline, 55 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. Russians launched 2 missile and 18 air strikes, used 852 kamikaze drones and fired over 4,000 times.

Since the beginning of the day on January 22, 103 combat engagements have taken place in the frontline. The enemy is attacking most actively in the Pokrovsk sector, where Russians tried to break through our defense 55 times. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 22.00 on 22.01.2025, 103 combat engagements were recorded at the front.

the Russian invaders launched two missile and 18 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using four missiles and 29 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, the Russians engaged 852 kamikaze drones and fired more than four thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and settlements

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the areas:

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy stormed Ukrainian positions seven times in the areas of Lozova, Zahryzove and Petropavlivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks, and one firefight is still ongoing.

In the Liman sector since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions ten times near Pershotravneve, Novosergiyivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kuzmine, Zelenyi Hai, Zarichne, Yampolivka and in Serebryansky forest. One firefight is currently underway.

In the Kramatorsk sector, two firefights were registered near Chasovyi Yar, which are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 13 times. The occupants concentrated their main offensive efforts in the area of Toretsk. Two firefights are currently ongoing.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk sector, Russians have tried 55 times to break through our defense near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Leontovychi, Zvirove, Pokrovsk, Novosergiivka, Kotlyne, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and in the directions of Yantarne, Promin, Zelene. Seven combat engagements are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched air strikes with bombs and unguided missiles in the areas of Sukhyi Yar, Kostiantynivka, Zelene Pole, and Hrodivka.

Today, more than 200 occupants were neutralized in this area, 102 of them irreversibly. Thirteen vehicles, three UAV antennas, a satellite communication device and a motorcycle were also destroyed, and a cannon and three invaders' vehicles were severely damaged

- the post says.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked five times near the localities of Kostiantynopil and Vremivka. Four engagements were completed, and one is still ongoing. At the same time, the enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Temyrivka, Novosilka, Kostiantynopil and Rozdolne.

Our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the Prydniprovsky sector.

Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector , where the enemy conducted 9 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units over the last day. The enemy launched 15 air strikes with 20 guided bombs and made 327 artillery attacks.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions on the Kharkiv, Siversk, Orikhivsk, Hulyaypillia directions.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

Recall

As a result of artillery strike and 9 air strikes on Kostyantynivka , a 58-year-old man died, 7 people were wounded. Residential buildings, infrastructure and cars were damaged.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising