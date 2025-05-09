$41.510.07
"Aggressive rhetoric and no demands": Stefanishyna on negotiations with Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1944 views

The Deputy Prime Minister stated Hungary's tough stance and its aggressive rhetoric towards Ukraine. Despite this, Ukraine continues the dialogue and is preparing for a meeting on May 12.

"Aggressive rhetoric and no demands": Stefanishyna on negotiations with Hungary

Hungary takes a tough stance in negotiations with Ukraine, while its rhetoric towards our state is aggressive, although not always related to internal Ukrainian issues. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Olha Stefanishyna in an interview for "We are Ukraine", reports UNN.

In fact, Hungary is now one of the most difficult negotiators for me, because they don't want anything. In fact, the rhetoric we hear is aggressive, there is nothing to hide, towards Ukraine, towards the aspirations of Ukrainian citizens, including Ukrainian Hungarians, of whom there are tens of thousands, to realize this choice, the choice of the Ukrainian people. And it is difficult, because this rhetoric is not always related to Ukraine itself. Blocking of various decisions takes place at the level of the European Union. Hungary has chosen the path of active communication at the level of diplomats with the Russian Federation, Hungary has chosen the path of communication with the new American administration through the prism of negative perception of Ukraine 

- Stefanishyna said.

However, according to her, Ukraine does not stop trying to establish a dialogue with the Hungarian side. According to Stefanishyna, the next meeting will take place on Monday, May 12.

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA 09.05.25, 19:40 • 27383 views

Let us remind you

On May 12, Uzhhorod will host the next round of consultations between Ukraine and Hungary on the protection of the rights of national minorities. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Politics
Olha Stefanishyna
European Union
Hungary
Ukraine
Uzhhorod
