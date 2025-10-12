AFU successfully advancing in Zaporizhzhia direction: Zelenskyy noted counteroffensive

Ukrainian troops have made significant progress in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk directions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of state, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue active counter-offensive operations in the Dobropillia area of Pokrovsk district in Donetsk region and in the vicinity of Orikhiv of Polohy district in Zaporizhzhia. Our units have already advanced more than three kilometers in this area – Zelenskyy emphasized.

He noted the courage of the soldiers of the 24th separate assault battalion "Aidar", the 33rd assault regiment and other units involved in these operations.

The President emphasized that the successes at the front were the result of coordinated actions of the Ukrainian military and strategic planning of the command. Counter-offensive actions continue, and the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are actively strengthening their positions in the liberated territories.

Recall

Units of the 24th separate assault battalion "Aidar" and the 33rd separate assault regiment raised the state flag of Ukraine in Mali Shcherbaky, Zaporizhzhia region.

