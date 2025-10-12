AFU successfully advancing in Zaporizhzhia direction: Zelenskyy noted counteroffensive

$41.510.00
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 10470 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
12:27 PM • 10678 views
Ukrainian military liberated Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from occupiersVideo
October 11, 04:00 PM • 64742 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 91636 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 49477 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 51874 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 40584 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 30217 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 38084 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 44289 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
Popular news
Three Qatari diplomats killed in car crash in Egypt ahead of Gaza summit
Russia "froze" the National Welfare Fund: pensions of Russian citizens under threat
Ibiza and Formentera are submerged: bad weather paralyzes traffic on the islands
Pedophile and former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins dies in prison after attack
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yacht
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 10470 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to drama
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 National Selection Final: who will represent Ukraine and where to watch it
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in cost
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yacht
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot Robbie
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince Harry
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to haters
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipes
AFU successfully advancing in Zaporizhzhia direction: Zelenskyy noted counteroffensive

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1088 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported noticeable progress of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk directions. Ukrainian units advanced more than three kilometers in the area of Orikhiv and Dobropillia.

AFU successfully advancing in Zaporizhzhia direction: Zelenskyy noted counteroffensive

Ukrainian troops have made significant progress in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk directions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of state, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue active counter-offensive operations in the Dobropillia area of Pokrovsk district in Donetsk region and in the vicinity of Orikhiv of Polohy district in Zaporizhzhia. Our units have already advanced more than three kilometers in this area

– Zelenskyy emphasized. 

He noted the courage of the soldiers of the 24th separate assault battalion "Aidar", the 33rd assault regiment and other units involved in these operations.

The President emphasized that the successes at the front were the result of coordinated actions of the Ukrainian military and strategic planning of the command. Counter-offensive actions continue, and the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are actively strengthening their positions in the liberated territories.

Recall

Units of the 24th separate assault battalion "Aidar" and the 33rd separate assault regiment raised the state flag of Ukraine in Mali Shcherbaky, Zaporizhzhia region. 

President Zelenskyy stated that Russia's fear of transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine is a signal of the effectiveness of pressure for peace. 

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePolitics
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine