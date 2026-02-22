The Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting an active offensive operation in the Oleksandrivka direction and are pushing Russian troops beyond the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

As noted, the main objectives of the operation are to disrupt the enemy's plans for further advance into the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, to defeat the grouping of Russian troops, and to push them beyond the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region.

Despite active assault actions by the enemy, units of the Air Assault Forces are repelling attacks and simultaneously conducting offensive operations. The situation in the direction remains dynamic: the enemy is trying to hold captured positions, using significant human and technical resources.

The enemy clings to every meter of captured territory, but the units of the grouping are step by step fulfilling their assigned tasks and liberating their native land - reported the command of the Air Assault Forces.

According to the military, since the beginning of the operation, together with adjacent units, control has been restored over more than 300 square kilometers of territory, and eight settlements have been cleared of sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

The Air Assault Forces emphasize that the active phase of the operation is ongoing, so it is premature to talk about its final results at this time.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the losses of Russian occupation forces at the front exceed their recruitment rate. The Ukrainian army is effectively countering Europe's most powerful military machine.