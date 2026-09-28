After Russia's strike on warehouses in the Kyiv region, elevated ammonia levels were detected - RMA

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In the Kyiv region, following Russia’s strike on warehouses in Brovary district on September 28 , a slight excess of the chemical substance ammonia NH3 was recorded locally, in the fire zone. There is no threat to the life or health of the population, but mild irritation of the nasal mucous membranes or a scratchy throat may occur. This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, on social media, UNN writes.

As a result of the enemy attack, a warehouse building in Brovary district was damaged. Radiation and chemical reconnaissance was conducted. The fire was contained. State Emergency Service rescuers continue extinguishing it. An atmospheric air monitoring station recorded a slight excess of the chemical substance ammonia NH3 locally, in the fire zone. No excess was recorded in the city of Brovary. There is no threat to the life or health of the population. At such concentrations, mild irritation of the nasal mucous membranes or a scratchy throat may occur with prolonged inhalation. - Tkachenko wrote.

According to him, "the smell of combustion products may also be present in the air, which may also cause discomfort while breathing".

What to do

"Until the situation improves, specialists advise keeping windows and doors closed, not staying outdoors for long periods, and drinking enough water. Air conditioners should be turned off. If you have an air purifier at home, it is recommended to turn it on at the maximum setting," the head of the Regional Military Administration stated.

Tkachenko emphasized: "If your health deteriorates, you must immediately seek medical attention!".

"There will definitely be a response to this from Russia": Zelenskyy showed a video of the fire at the National Academy of Sciences in Kyiv following the Russian strike; people are being searched for inside the building