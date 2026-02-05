"Additional progress is expected in the coming weeks": Trump's envoy announced the continuation of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia

$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
10:18 AM • 1186 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 4316 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 3896 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 7138 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 7150 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 6494 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
07:22 AM • 9980 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 18365 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 28571 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 22261 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
5.2m/s
85%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacks Kyiv region with drones: one person injured in Vyshhorod districtFebruary 5, 12:59 AM • 14218 views
Putin's surname is mentioned over a thousand times in the Epstein files: the pedophile sought to establish close contact with the dictatorFebruary 5, 01:10 AM • 9942 views
Silver plummets again: 17% drop negates market recovery attempts; gold also fallsPhoto05:01 AM • 11046 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reportedPhoto05:37 AM • 12365 views
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - AndryushchenkoPhoto07:12 AM • 10857 views
Publications
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 4316 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 44062 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 74554 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 74772 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 113776 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 21487 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 12544 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 12403 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:19 PM • 15463 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 PM • 13693 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Starlink
Heating
Diia (service)

"Additional progress is expected in the coming weeks": Trump's envoy announced the continuation of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced the continuation of negotiations that began in Abu Dhabi. Additional progress is expected in the coming weeks.

"Additional progress is expected in the coming weeks": Trump's envoy announced the continuation of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia

US President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced the continuation of negotiations that began in Abu Dhabi with the participation of Ukraine, the US, and Russia, stating that "additional progress is expected in the coming weeks," UNN writes.

Details

"Discussions will continue, and additional progress is expected in the coming weeks," the US presidential envoy noted.

Russian media, citing sources, reported that "dates for new meetings... as a continuation of the dialogue in the UAE will be agreed upon by the capitals."

Recall

Delegations from the US, Ukraine, and Russia, who gathered for peace talks in Abu Dhabi, agreed on an exchange of 314 prisoners – the first in five months, as reported by Steve Witkoff.

US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff05.02.26, 12:18 • 1214 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Steve Witkoff
Abu Dhabi
Donald Trump
United Arab Emirates
United States
Ukraine