"Additional progress is expected in the coming weeks": Trump's envoy announced the continuation of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia

US President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced the continuation of negotiations that began in Abu Dhabi with the participation of Ukraine, the US, and Russia, stating that "additional progress is expected in the coming weeks," UNN writes.

Details

"Discussions will continue, and additional progress is expected in the coming weeks," the US presidential envoy noted.

Russian media, citing sources, reported that "dates for new meetings... as a continuation of the dialogue in the UAE will be agreed upon by the capitals."

Recall

Delegations from the US, Ukraine, and Russia, who gathered for peace talks in Abu Dhabi, agreed on an exchange of 314 prisoners – the first in five months, as reported by Steve Witkoff.

