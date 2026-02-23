$43.270.00
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
07:22 PM • 14960 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 22895 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 30193 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 31570 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crime
February 22, 12:48 AM • 44637 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's Office
February 21, 11:49 PM • 50892 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured people
February 21, 10:51 PM • 41188 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 66191 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 70852 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
US urges citizens in Mexico to seek shelter due to outbreak of violence after cartel leader's elimination

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

The US State Department has urged its citizens in Mexico to remain in shelters due to the escalating situation following the elimination of a drug cartel leader. Militants are setting cars on fire and blocking roads, and shootouts are occurring.

US urges citizens in Mexico to seek shelter due to outbreak of violence after cartel leader's elimination

The U.S. Department of State has issued an emergency warning for American citizens in northern Mexico, urging them to remain indoors and avoid moving through the streets. The situation in the border regions has sharply escalated after a successful operation by Mexican security forces, during which one of the key leaders of an influential drug cartel was killed. Bloomberg reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Immediately after the confirmation of the group leader's death, cartel militants began mass intimidation actions, setting fire to cars and blocking major transport arteries in the states of Tamaulipas and Nuevo León.

Air Canada has suspended flights to the Mexican resort of Puerto Vallarta due to the deteriorating security situation22.02.26, 23:22 • 2502 views

Numerous shootouts between gangs and national guard units have been recorded in cities, leading to the de facto paralysis of civilian life. Local authorities have closed schools and government institutions, and airlines have begun massively canceling flights to border airports due to the risk of shelling.

Diplomatic reaction and border security measures

Washington has temporarily restricted the operation of its consular offices in dangerous areas, transferring personnel to remote work. American special services are coordinating actions with their Mexican counterparts to prevent the transfer of violence to U.S. territory, intensifying patrols of border areas.

Despite the Mexican government's statements about controlling the situation, the security situation remains unstable, as the cartel tries to demonstrate strength and avenge the death of its leader.

In Mexico, El Mencho cartel leader eliminated by security forces, riots break out in five states22.02.26, 21:41 • 13405 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
United States Department of State
Bloomberg L.P.
Mexico
United States