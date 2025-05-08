A woman in the USA created an AI avatar of her brother to address his killer in court

$41.440.02
47.070.11
ukenru
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 4510 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:30 PM • 10241 views

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter

01:00 PM • 13643 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 20808 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 26258 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 45810 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 51026 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 54875 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
08:51 AM • 38518 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 52856 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+13°
2.2m/s
35%
748 mm
Popular news

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

May 8, 07:10 AM • 51484 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 99851 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 52130 views

Voting for the new Pope continues in the Vatican: details

09:23 AM • 22298 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 33994 views
Publications

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

01:49 PM • 1442 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

12:41 PM • 17498 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:49 AM • 45810 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

10:52 AM • 54875 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 100599 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andrii Sybiha

Vasyl Malyuk

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Belarus

Vatican City

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 34613 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 52739 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 55184 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 85925 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 134937 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Shahed-136

YouTube

Spotify

A woman in the USA created an AI avatar of her brother to address his killer in court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2666 views

Stacey Weale created an avatar of her brother, who was killed in 2021, using AI. The avatar spoke in court, which moved the judge and influenced the sentencing of the murderer.

A woman in the USA created an AI avatar of her brother to address his killer in court

American Stacey Weales used artificial intelligence to generate an avatar of her brother, who was shot and killed in a road incident, to address his killer in court. This was reported by The Washington Post, UNN reports. 

Details

According to court records, Christopher Pelkey died in November 2021 as a result of a road rage incident in Chandler, Arizona. After stopping the car at a red light, Pelkey got out of the car and headed towards another car, the driver of which repeatedly honked at him. This driver, Gabriel Horcasitas, shot him as he approached and killed him.

Catholics liked it: Trump commented on his "portrait" as the Pope05.05.25, 22:27 • 4686 views

The sister of the deceased, Stacey Weales, had a difficult task: to prepare a statement on the impact on the victim for demonstration in court before sentencing the man who fatally wounded her brother.

In March, the jurors found Horcasitas guilty of manslaughter. As the sentencing approached, Weales contacted Pelkey's friends and family and collected dozens of written statements, video clips, and photographs to show the judge. Then she thought she could do more.

How Ukraine integrates into global AI trends: CEO Talks meeting with Leonid Polupan held in Kyiv05.05.25, 20:11 • 8545 views

The woman wondered how to convey the burden of her loss. The lawyer suggested trying to "bring him back to life" to influence the court and the killer.

At a court hearing on May 1 in Arizona, Weales showed an AI-generated video of an avatar playing the role of her deceased brother, Christopher Pelkey.

Just so everyone who sees this understands. I am a version of Chris Pelkey created with artificial intelligence.

 — said Pelkey's avatar.

Pelkey's avatar thanked the judge and told his killer that he believed in forgiveness, saying that "in another life we probably could have been friends." He ended the video by saying goodbye to his family: "Well, I'm going fishing now."

The face of the character generated by AI was not perfectly similar to the face of the deceased Pelkey. It moved tensely, and the voice was jerky. But the video touched his family and friends and excited the judge, who said in his closing remarks that he liked the trick.

Humanoids in China's everyday life: embodied AI is changing the country and affecting relations with the US21.04.25, 09:37 • 3698 views

He sentenced Pelkey's killer to 10 and a half years in prison, the maximum sentence for manslaughter requested by Weales.

Weales' video added to a growing list of cases in which parties have used artificial intelligence to prove their case in the courtroom.

The UAE is introducing artificial intelligence into the school curriculum from 202505.05.25, 06:30 • 7238 views

Let us remind you

In Japan, four people have been arrested on suspicion of selling pornographic posters created with artificial intelligence. They downloaded obscene images into AI, later selling posters for thousands of yen.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the WorldTechnologies
Arizona
Wales
The Washington Post
Brent
$61.82
Bitcoin
$99,293.00
S&P 500
$5,669.88
Tesla
$279.41
Газ TTF
$34.99
Золото
$3,362.06
Ethereum
$1,959.54