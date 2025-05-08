A woman in the USA created an AI avatar of her brother to address his killer in court

American Stacey Weales used artificial intelligence to generate an avatar of her brother, who was shot and killed in a road incident, to address his killer in court. This was reported by The Washington Post, UNN reports.

Details

According to court records, Christopher Pelkey died in November 2021 as a result of a road rage incident in Chandler, Arizona. After stopping the car at a red light, Pelkey got out of the car and headed towards another car, the driver of which repeatedly honked at him. This driver, Gabriel Horcasitas, shot him as he approached and killed him.

The sister of the deceased, Stacey Weales, had a difficult task: to prepare a statement on the impact on the victim for demonstration in court before sentencing the man who fatally wounded her brother.

In March, the jurors found Horcasitas guilty of manslaughter. As the sentencing approached, Weales contacted Pelkey's friends and family and collected dozens of written statements, video clips, and photographs to show the judge. Then she thought she could do more.

The woman wondered how to convey the burden of her loss. The lawyer suggested trying to "bring him back to life" to influence the court and the killer.

At a court hearing on May 1 in Arizona, Weales showed an AI-generated video of an avatar playing the role of her deceased brother, Christopher Pelkey.

Just so everyone who sees this understands. I am a version of Chris Pelkey created with artificial intelligence. — said Pelkey's avatar.

Pelkey's avatar thanked the judge and told his killer that he believed in forgiveness, saying that "in another life we probably could have been friends." He ended the video by saying goodbye to his family: "Well, I'm going fishing now."

The face of the character generated by AI was not perfectly similar to the face of the deceased Pelkey. It moved tensely, and the voice was jerky. But the video touched his family and friends and excited the judge, who said in his closing remarks that he liked the trick.

He sentenced Pelkey's killer to 10 and a half years in prison, the maximum sentence for manslaughter requested by Weales.

Weales' video added to a growing list of cases in which parties have used artificial intelligence to prove their case in the courtroom.

