How Ukraine integrates into global AI trends: CEO Talks meeting with Leonid Polupan held in Kyiv

A CEO Talks meeting from Diia.City Union was held in Kyiv. The guest of the event was Leonid Polupan, Head of Microsoft in Ukraine and the Baltic States. The Ukrainian IT company FAVBET Tech acted as a partner of the event, UNN reports.

The event brought together representatives of the technology sector, residents of Diia.City and members of the Diia.City Union community. The focus of the conversation was on the challenges of the IT industry, Ukraine's role in the global development of artificial intelligence, and Microsoft's strategic directions in the local market.

Leonid Polupan devoted a significant part of the discussion to the topic of AI implementation. According to him, Ukraine has all the prerequisites to become not only a user, but also a developer of high-tech solutions in the field of artificial intelligence. In particular, he noted the level of expertise of Ukrainian specialists in the field of cybersecurity, which, in his opinion, is critical in the development of secure AI products.

"This time at CEO Talks we had a very sincere and deep dialogue about the role of AI in the transformation of the industry, about local challenges and global prospects. It is this exchange of experience that makes our community stronger. We are happy to support events that contribute to strengthening the IT community and exchanging experience among business leaders. CEO Talks is an important initiative that promotes informal communication between entrepreneurs who are building Ukraine's economic stability today," said Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of FAVBET Tech.

Among other topics discussed were the adaptation of Microsoft's global strategy to Ukrainian realities, support for the local market in times of war, and successful cases of cooperation with Ukrainian companies.

About FAVBET Tech

FAVBET Tech is a Ukrainian technology company specializing in the development of innovative solutions for the entertainment industry.

At the end of 2024, the company entered the top 50 largest product IT companies in Ukraine according to DOU. FAVBET Tech is actively developing the Ukrainian technology ecosystem, is a member of the IT Ukraine Association, in cooperation with which it initiated the creation of the first AI committee in Ukraine. In addition, the company is among the top five taxpayers among residents of "Diia.City".