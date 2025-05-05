Catholics liked it: Trump commented on his "portrait" as the Pope

US President Donald Trump commented on a curious photo in which he is depicted in the traditional attire of the Pope. This is reported by SkyNews, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that Trump was asked about his photograph in the image of the Pope, which was published on the Truth Social website and on the official White House account on the X website.

"Catholics liked it," he said. "I had nothing to do with it, someone photographed me dressed as the Pope and posted it online."

"I didn't do it, I have no idea where it came from, maybe it was AI," the American president explained.

He also stressed that his wife found the picture cute.

Let us remind you

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump published an artificial intelligence-generated image of himself dressed as the Pope, against the backdrop of mourning for Pope Francis and a few days before the start of the conclave to elect his successor. This caused criticism in Italy and among Catholic bishops.