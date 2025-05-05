Catholics liked it: Trump commented on his "portrait" as the Pope

$41.710.11
The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 26367 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 100370 views

May 5, 08:41 AM • 100370 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 156496 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 161031 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 171043 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 187921 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 230003 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 113311 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 106514 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 104629 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Publications
Exclusives
Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 60871 views

A dog attacked schoolchildren near Kyiv, seven children were hospitalized

02:14 PM • 13336 views

Severely ill Kadyrov is reshuffling power in Chechnya and looking for a successor - media

03:25 PM • 14136 views

A patrol officer and an employee of the TCC died in a tragic accident in Poltava region: what is known

03:36 PM • 16011 views

In Lviv, a war veteran was humiliated in a bank for being served out of turn: details of the incident

04:26 PM • 11917 views
Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 61117 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

May 5, 06:29 AM • 156517 views
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 156517 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 5, 06:08 AM • 161053 views
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 161053 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 230010 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 102725 views
Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 72544 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 71712 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 78142 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 35882 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 53277 views
Catholics liked it: Trump commented on his "portrait" as the Pope

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Donald Trump stated that he did not publish the photograph where he is depicted in the attire of the Pope, suggesting that it was created by AI. According to Trump, his wife liked the photo.

Catholics liked it: Trump commented on his "portrait" as the Pope

US President Donald Trump commented on a curious photo in which he is depicted in the traditional attire of the Pope. This is reported by SkyNews, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that Trump was asked about his photograph in the image of the Pope, which was published on the Truth Social website and on the official White House account on the X website.

"Catholics liked it," he said. "I had nothing to do with it, someone photographed me dressed as the Pope and posted it online."

"I didn't do it, I have no idea where it came from, maybe it was AI," the American president explained.

He also stressed that his wife found the picture cute.

Let us remind you

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump published an artificial intelligence-generated image of himself dressed as the Pope, against the backdrop of mourning for Pope Francis and a few days before the start of the conclave to elect his successor. This caused criticism in Italy and among Catholic bishops.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Pope Francis
Donald Trump
Italy
United States
