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A strike on a grocery store near Kharkiv claimed the lives of 3 people; a child is among the 7 wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

A strike hit a grocery store near Kharkiv, killing three people and injuring seven others, including a child. The fire engulfed five vehicles.

A strike on a grocery store near Kharkiv claimed the lives of 3 people; a child is among the 7 wounded

In a suburb of Kharkiv, 3 people were killed and another 7 injured, including a child, after a food store building was hit. The number of casualties continues to rise. This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, UNN writes.

Details

According to the regional governor, emergency medical teams are working at the site of the strike, providing the necessary assistance to the wounded.

In addition to damage to the store building, the strike caused a large-scale fire. The flames engulfed 5 vehicles that were nearby.

Rescuers are dealing with the aftermath of the strike

Units of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene in an enhanced mode. Rescuers are trying to extinguish the fire and deal with the aftermath of the strike.

Information about the casualties is being clarified. It is currently known that 3 people were killed and 7 injured, including a child.

In four districts of Kyiv, power was cut and electric public transport stopped operating after the Russian attack11.10.26, 15:54 • 2814 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
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Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv