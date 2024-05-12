A shopping center is on fire in Warsaw, a cloud of smoke covers the city

In Warsaw, Poland, early this morning , the Marywilska 44 shopping center caught fire. Rescuers are working at the scene. Preliminary, no one was injured. Authorities are urging people not to open windows in their apartments and to avoid the place of fire. This was reported by UNN with reference to RMF FM.

Details

A fire has engulfed the entire Marywilska 44 shopping center in Warsaw.

According to the firefighters, the fire probably broke out in several places. Firefighters received information about the fire at about 3:30 am. The fire was spreading very quickly. Since the morning, new fire trucks have been arriving at the scene.

Eyewitnesses told RMF FM that by the time firefighters arrived, almost the entire building of the hall was already engulfed in flames. The roof of the complex also partially collapsed.

In addition, it is reported that in addition to rescuers, a special team is working at the scene of the fire to search for chemicals, as the smoke rising over the area can be dangerous to health.

The Government Security Center issued a warning on Sunday morning in connection with a fire at the Marywilska 44 shopping center in Warsaw. "Do not approach the scene of the fire. If you can, stay indoors and close the windows," the message reads.

The warning applies to residents of Warsaw and the Warsaw West, Legionowo and Nowodworski districts.

The shopping pavilion in Warsaw's Białolenka district contained 1,400 units of leased property. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

