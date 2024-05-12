A shopping center is on fire in Warsaw, a cloud of smoke covers the city

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

A shopping center is on fire in Warsaw, a cloud of smoke covers the city

A shopping center is on fire in Warsaw, a cloud of smoke covers the city

Kyiv

A large-scale fire engulfed the Marywilska 44 shopping center in Warsaw, Poland, prompting authorities to warn residents to stay indoors and close windows due to smoke.

In Warsaw, Poland, early this morning , the Marywilska 44 shopping center caught fire. Rescuers are working at the scene. Preliminary, no one was injured. Authorities are urging people not to open windows in their apartments and to avoid the place of fire. This was reported by UNN with reference to RMF FM

Details 

A fire has engulfed the entire Marywilska 44 shopping center in Warsaw. 

According to the firefighters, the fire probably broke out in several places. Firefighters received information about the fire at about 3:30 am.   The fire was spreading very quickly. Since the morning, new fire trucks have been arriving at the scene. 

Eyewitnesses told RMF FM that by the time firefighters arrived, almost the entire building of the hall was already engulfed in flames. The roof of the complex also partially collapsed. 

In addition, it is reported that in addition to rescuers, a special team is working at the scene of the fire to search for  chemicals, as the smoke rising over the area can be dangerous to health. 

The Government Security Center issued a warning on Sunday morning in connection with a fire at the Marywilska 44 shopping center in Warsaw. "Do not approach the scene of the fire. If you can, stay indoors and close the windows," the message reads. 

The warning applies to residents of Warsaw and the Warsaw West, Legionowo and Nowodworski districts.

The shopping pavilion in Warsaw's Białolenka district contained 1,400 units of leased property.  The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
warsawWarsaw
polandPoland

