Fire at volgograd oil refinery in russia: no casualties

In russia, a fire broke out on the territory of the Volgograd oil refinery after a drone crash. This was reported by the governor of the volgograd region bocharov, UNN reports.

Details

On May 12, a fire broke out at night on the territory of the volgograd oil refinery in russia. It all happened after an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed on the refinery site.

As a result of the UAV crash and its detonation, a fire broke out on the territory of the volgograd refinery. Fire and rescue crews immediately began extinguishing operations. The fire was successfully extinguished - said the governor of the region.

According to reports, there were no casualties among staff or residents.

