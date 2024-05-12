Fire at volgograd oil refinery in russia: no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
A drone crash at the volgograd oil refinery in russia caused a fire, which was extinguished without casualties.
In russia, a fire broke out on the territory of the Volgograd oil refinery after a drone crash. This was reported by the governor of the volgograd region bocharov, UNN reports.
On May 12, a fire broke out at night on the territory of the volgograd oil refinery in russia. It all happened after an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed on the refinery site.
As a result of the UAV crash and its detonation, a fire broke out on the territory of the volgograd refinery. Fire and rescue crews immediately began extinguishing operations. The fire was successfully extinguished
According to reports, there were no casualties among staff or residents.
