A shooting occurred at a TCC building in Kyiv's Pechersk district; military personnel and police officers were wounded

A shooting occurred inside a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCC) in Kyiv’s Pechersk district, leaving three police officers and three servicemen wounded, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv police.

Details

According to preliminary information from law enforcement, the shooting was opened by a man who had been brought in for violating mobilization legislation.

Three police officers and three servicemen were wounded. The injured have been hospitalized and are receiving the necessary medical assistance - the statement said.

An investigative and operational team from the territorial and main police departments is working at the scene.

All the circumstances of the incident are being established.

Shooting near a TCC in Khmelnytskyi region – a drunk man opened fire with an assault rifle