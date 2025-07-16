A scheme to declare unfitness for service was exposed in Dnipro: 9,000 dollars were offered for accelerating "medical cases"

It was documented that an official received tens of thousands of UAH for declaring a conscript unfit for service. An official of the military medical commission (VLC) and a local resident were notified of suspicion.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

A scheme for declaring unfitness for service for money has been exposed in Dnipro. An official of the military medical commission (VLC) and a local resident have been notified of suspicion. - prosecutors inform.

Within the framework of the criminal proceedings, the following was documented:

for declaring a conscript unfit for military service and issuing a corresponding VLC conclusion, the official involved in the case received 60 thousand hryvnias;

for assisting in referring two persons for additional medical examination to avoid mobilization - 2 thousand US dollars to the deputy head of the VLC of one of the OTCs and SP of Dnipro;

an offer to a VLC official was also exposed: 9 thousand US dollars for accelerating the review of medical cases of 15 conscripts and their unhindered referral to the VLC. The latter was headed by the “necessary doctor” for further decision-making on declaring the specified persons unfit for military service.

Within the framework of criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Art. 368, Part 3 of Art. 369, Part 5 of Art. 27, Part 3 of Art. 368, Part 5 of Art. 27, Part 3 of Art. 368 and Part 1 of Art. 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, a number of searches were conducted at the places of registration and residence of the defendants, about 70 thousand US dollars, seals of medical institutions and doctors of the city of Dnipro with signs of fictitiousness and other evidence of illegal activity were found and seized.

Recall

The head of the Ovidiopol non-staff military medical commission was exposed for selling fake certificates with invented diseases.

Law enforcement officers detained 6 people who organized illegal evasion from mobilization in the Holosiivskyi RTCC of Kyiv.

The head of the military medical commission was detained for organizing the sale of documents on unfitness for service.