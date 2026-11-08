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A Russian strike destroyed a food warehouse in Odesa; one person was killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

A food warehouse caught fire in Odesa as a result of Russian shelling, and buildings were damaged. One person was killed.

A Russian strike destroyed a food warehouse in Odesa; one person was killed
Photo: t.me/odeskaODA

As a result of Russian shelling on November 8, a food warehouse in Odesa was damaged and one person was killed. This was reported by Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

An administrative building and an abandoned non-residential premises were damaged. In the morning, the Russians hit a food warehouse that had already been attacked by them earlier. A large-scale fire broke out. No information about casualties had been received. Efforts to eliminate the consequences are ongoing at the sites, with all relevant services working

- the post said.

We remind you

On the night of Sunday, November 8, the Russians attacked Ukraine with three Kh-59/69 guided aerial missiles from the waters of the Sea of Azov, 164 Shahed-type attack UAVs (112 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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