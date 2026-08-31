Russian State Duma deputy and leader of the Rodina party Alexei Zhuravlyov called for the use of tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine to force it to capitulate. The Moscow Times reports this, citing a statement by the Russian parliamentarian, writes UNN.

Details

According to Zhuravlyov, there should allegedly be no discussion in Russia at all about the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons.

If necessary, we are obliged to use them. If we have to strike, we will strike. And this is not up for discussion – the deputy said.

There are currently no signs of preparations for a nuclear strike

Earlier, Bloomberg, citing sources close to the Kremlin, reported that Vladimir Putin might view tactical nuclear weapons as a last resort in the event of a sharp deterioration in Russia’s position. At the same time, the outlet emphasized that there were no signs of Moscow preparing to use them.

Russia’s partners also oppose such a scenario. In particular, according to media reports, China warned the Kremlin against using nuclear weapons.

Zhuravlyov’s statement came amid new reports of attempts by the United States to persuade Moscow to abandon further escalation and return to negotiations on ending the hostilities.

The President of Finland does not believe in Russia's attack on NATO and rules out a nuclear strike on Ukraine