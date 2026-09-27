A powerful storm hit the northeastern United States, leaving around 100,000 people without power

Photo: AP

A powerful storm swept across the northeastern United States, causing widespread power outages, flooding, and flight cancellations. On Saturday, about 100,000 customers remained without electricity, the Associated Press reported, writes UNN.

Details

The severe weather affected New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Delaware, and other states. On Long Island, streets were flooded so extensively that local residents navigated them by kayak.

In coastal areas of New Jersey, water flooded homes and piers, while in Ocean City, Maryland, powerful waves caused beach erosion and flooding.

Hundreds of flights canceled

More than 200 flights to and from airports in Boston, Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, and New York were canceled because of the storm. Concerts were also canceled, including Ed Sheeran’s performances in Massachusetts.

Forecasters warned that the severe weather would continue over the next few days. In some coastal areas, wind gusts could exceed 100 km/h, while heavy rains and high tides would pose a threat of further flooding.

In Italy, one of the country’s largest airports suspended operations due to ash from Mount Etna