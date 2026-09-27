A powerful storm hit the northeastern United States, leaving around 100,000 people without power

$44.9751.12
ukenru
11:56 PM • 1616 views
Cases of life-threatening botulism have been recorded in Ukraine following "beauty injections"
10:55 PM • 4438 views
Lavrov said that Europe's calls to prepare for war with Russia could become a "self-fulfilling prophecy"Video
09:56 PM • 7318 views
Russia has begun recruiting Thai residents into its army, promising "safe" service far from Ukraine
08:55 PM • 12264 views
After speaking with Lavrov, Germany’s Foreign Minister called Sybiha and told him about the results of the negotiations
08:16 PM • 13636 views
Ukraine used combat robots against the Russian army in Donbas for the first time
September 26, 06:01 PM • 13018 views
Putin is looking for excuses not to meet and not to end the war — Zelenskyy
September 26, 12:12 PM • 30439 views
"Milftech" in action: Fire Point bets on women in defense
September 26, 10:30 AM • 32713 views
The Defense Forces struck the Ilsky Oil Refinery and a missile components plant in russia — ZelenskyyVideo
September 26, 10:23 AM • 24195 views
Nations League: Georgia-Ukraine — where and when to watch the matchVideo
September 26, 09:29 AM • 24074 views
Following new Russian strikes, Zelenskyy called on Trump to enact the law on sanctions "from hell" against the Russian FederationPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
0m/s
79%
757mm
Popular news
Serbia hopes to extend its gas agreement with the Russian Federation after Vučić's conversation with PutinSeptember 26, 02:37 PM • 4632 views
Ukraine has attracted $51.5 million from Japan for the development of the healthcare system — KoretskyiSeptember 26, 02:52 PM • 5236 views
The Cosmonova data center in Kyiv ceased operations after a Russian strikePhotoSeptember 26, 03:37 PM • 4256 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy and Putin to reach an agreement to end the war September 26, 03:57 PM • 6460 views
How educational institutions should operate during power outages — the Ministry of Education and Science has issued recommendationsSeptember 26, 04:42 PM • 9070 views
Publications
Forest fires in Europe are becoming more challenging: how a Ukrainian aviation operator works in GreecePhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 07:05 AM • 38179 views
Eggs, sugar, and meat are becoming more expensive: how food prices changed in SeptemberSeptember 25, 06:32 PM • 54031 views
Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia frontPhotoSeptember 25, 02:29 PM • 60140 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel ProperlySeptember 25, 01:50 PM • 52380 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat unitsSeptember 25, 12:34 PM • 48445 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Germany
Pakistan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Lana Del Rey's husband shared rare photos from their wedding on their second wedding anniversaryPhoto12:07 AM • 212 views
Hulk Hogan's daughter accused her mother of "rewriting history" over her father's alleged infidelity11:06 PM • 716 views
Taylor Swift shared rare footage from a trip to Travis Kelce’s hometownPhotoVideo10:06 PM • 1462 views
Sylvester Stallone confessed to battling bulimia and using steroids at the peak of his career09:05 PM • 3240 views
Margot Robbie secretly changed her nameSeptember 26, 12:00 PM • 20221 views
Actual
The New York Times
Shahed-136
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Facebook

A powerful storm hit the northeastern United States, leaving around 100,000 people without power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 566 views

The storm caused power outages, flooding, and the cancellation of more than 200 flights. The bad weather will continue for several more days.

A powerful storm hit the northeastern United States, leaving around 100,000 people without power
Photo: AP

A powerful storm swept across the northeastern United States, causing widespread power outages, flooding, and flight cancellations. On Saturday, about 100,000 customers remained without electricity, the Associated Press reported, writes UNN.

Details

The severe weather affected New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Delaware, and other states. On Long Island, streets were flooded so extensively that local residents navigated them by kayak.

In coastal areas of New Jersey, water flooded homes and piers, while in Ocean City, Maryland, powerful waves caused beach erosion and flooding.

Hundreds of flights canceled

More than 200 flights to and from airports in Boston, Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, and New York were canceled because of the storm. Concerts were also canceled, including Ed Sheeran’s performances in Massachusetts.

Forecasters warned that the severe weather would continue over the next few days. In some coastal areas, wind gusts could exceed 100 km/h, while heavy rains and high tides would pose a threat of further flooding.

In Italy, one of the country’s largest airports suspended operations due to ash from Mount Etna27.09.26, 00:37 • 1284 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Hurricane in the USA
Power outage
Electricity
New Jersey
Associated Press
Delaware
New York City
United States