In Italy, one of the country’s largest airports suspended operations due to ash from Mount Etna

Flights at Catania Airport in Sicily have been suspended due to volcanic ash caused by Mount Etna’s prolonged activity and unfavorable weather conditions. All arrivals at the airport have been suspended at least until Sunday, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

The airport operator said that restrictions on aircraft arrivals would remain in effect until 10:00 GMT on September 27.

Catania Airport is the fifth-busiest airport in Italy by passenger traffic, so the restrictions could affect a significant number of flights and passengers.

Mount Etna has disrupted air travel before

Mount Etna is Europe’s highest and most active volcano. Its activity regularly causes problems for air travel in Sicily due to volcanic ash emissions.

The emissions were particularly intense this summer. Due to the volcano’s activity, operations at Catania Airport have already been restricted several times, affecting thousands of travelers at the height of the tourist season.

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