SBU Major General Serhii Duka

Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka believes that the criminal proceedings in which he has been served with a notice of suspicion are a personal act of revenge by representatives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. In an interview with "Sudovo-Yurydychna Hazeta", Duka also pointed to the unprofessionalism of Bureau employees, who violate the requirements of the Criminal Procedure Code and are trying to portray his work in the Security Service as a violation of the law, UNN writes.

Most of all, it is the way personal revenge can be turned into criminal proceedings. I have already said this and will repeat it: I am convinced that the persecution of me and the possible persecution of my colleagues are a response to the investigations we conducted last year, including searches of NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors. They are looking for any pretext. And when they cannot find one, in my view, they try to create one. That is how they linked me to the call-center case and the alleged cover-up of the drug trade, and then came to conduct a search, – General Duka said.

He recalled that while he was at NABU premises, he was told: "You put ours in prison, and you will sit for at least as long".

"I have already spoken about this publicly. How else can such words be interpreted if not as revenge?" Duka remarked.

The second thing the general noted about NABU's work as part of the investigation was an attempt to present the performance of official duties in Ukraine's interests as a crime.

"In 26 years of service, I have seen a lot. But I had never before encountered a situation in which work you are obliged to perform was turned into the basis of a high-profile film about a criminal organization.

Therefore, I have specific questions for the detectives and prosecutors who prepared this case. Have you read the law on the Security Service of Ukraine? Do you understand the tasks of our department? Do you know that working with sources, including in the criminal environment, was part of my official duties?" Duka commented in his interview.

He emphasized that the mere fact of being acquainted with a representative of the criminal world does not explain what crime he allegedly committed.

If I had not worked with this environment, my superiors would have had every reason to ask why I was not carrying out my duties, - Duka added.

The general recalled that at a meeting of the Temporary Special Commission he had already explained how he met Andrii Osipov, known as "Kryminal", and how, thanks to these contacts, it had been possible to prevent riots in Ukrainian penal institutions at the beginning of the full-scale war in 2022.

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"This is a concrete result of work in the state's interests. Where is the crime here?" Duka asked.

The general emphasized that he was ready to answer for every one of his actions. But he would likewise demand that the prosecution explain each of its assertions.

"Even a film with aspirations of being shown at the Cannes Film Festival does not replace evidence. Especially when yet another premiere is staged on the eve of negotiations important for Ukraine," he added.

According to Duka, what also struck him about NABU's work was the way they handle the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Duka identified six procedural violations during the NABU search: from the nighttime timing to questionable witnesses

"Third is the treatment of the requirements of the Criminal Procedure Code. People who are obliged to know and comply with the law arrived at 05:25 and staged an armed attempt to break in. The Criminal Procedure Code provides exceptions for investigative actions at night. I want to hear: what exactly were the lawful grounds in this case? What justified the urgency?

Klymenko and Kryvonos know me. When necessary, they communicate with me. Do you have questions? Summon me for questioning. Ask them in accordance with the procedure established by law. Why the assault and the show?" Duka said.

He emphasized that he had been at home at the time of the search.

At that time, a special operation outside Ukraine had already been underway for more than a day. Did they know about it? Did they happen to come precisely during its execution? These are also questions to which I want answers.

They appeared practically at night. Russian was being spoken behind the fence, followed by shouts: "NABU is operating", "We have a warrant". Why should the guards have taken the word of unknown armed men?, – the general asked in his interview.

He noted that video excerpts are now being published, while the public is being persuaded that the officers identified themselves.

"But identifying oneself and properly confirming one’s authority are two different things. An armed man climbs over a fence and shouts to the guards: ‘Come over, I’ll show you my ID.’ Why not approach the intercom camera and show the documents? It was nighttime, there were armed men, an attempt to get over the fence, and not a single document was shown in front of the intercom camera. Under such circumstances, Alfa regarded this as a potential threat. I told the Temporary Investigative Commission all of this," the general уточняет.

Duka is convinced that NABU knew that I was being guarded by Alfa.

"This protection is a matter of vital necessity. So the main question remains: why provoke a situation in which both their special forces personnel and SBU officers could have been killed?

Here are the three things that shocked me most: personal revenge presented as a criminal proceeding; an attempt to criminalize my official work; and actions that created a danger to people. There must be specific answers for each of them," General Duka summarized.

Kryvonos traded the TSC with uncomfortable questions for a six-minute speech at a conference with representatives of Africa and South America