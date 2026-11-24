Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka, a defendant in the "Carthage" case, listed six alleged violations of the Criminal Procedure Code by NABU detectives during the search of his home on November 4. He based his conclusions on the video and the search record. UNN reports this, citing Duka's Facebook post.

Details

The general calls the search at night the first violation (Part 4 of Article 223 and Part 2 of Article 236 of the CPC). According to the record, the search began at 5:20 a.m. Duka claims that what actually began at that time was an "armed intrusion into the home," and that there was no justification for the urgency. "Instead of minimizing the harm, the investigator created a threat to the lives of employees of both agencies," he wrote.

The second violation: the detectives did not present the court ruling (Part 3 of Article 236 of the CPC). According to the general, instead of showing the ruling and handing over a copy, they began the search by storming the fence with armed men in the dark.

Third: the rights were explained untimely (Part 3 of Article 223 of the CPC). As Duka notes, this was done only at 8:38 a.m., before the search of the house itself—i.e., 3 hours and 18 minutes after the official start of the investigative action.

Fourth: the procedure for executing the ruling was violated (Part 1 of Article 236 of the CPC). The general claims that the search was actually started by employees of NABU's Special Operations Department, while the investigator's procedural supervision is not visible in the video. On the contrary, after an unsuccessful attempt to enter, a special forces officer addresses the investigator himself: "Make a decision."

Fifth: participants were not informed about the video recording (Part 2 of Article 107 of the CPC). According to Duka, there is no advance warning in the video. One can hear only shouts during the argument—"Everything is being recorded"—and the question among NABU employees, "Is the camera recording?"

Sixth: the impartiality of the witnesses raises doubts (Part 7 of Article 223 of the CPC). Duka claims that the addresses of the witnesses listed in the record coincide with the address of the police academy. The CPC prohibits involving law enforcement officers and persons interested in the outcome of the proceedings as witnesses. The general believes it is worth separately checking whether the witnesses expect to obtain further employment at NABU. He referred to information about a case in which a person previously involved as a witness was later employed by the bureau.

"These are specific provisions of the CPC, the time recorded in the record, and actions recorded on video. The court will provide them with the final legal assessment," Duka concluded.

NABU's position

NABU had previously emphasized that the search was conducted on the basis of a ruling by an investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court. Oleksandr Abakumov, head of NABU's First Main Detectives Unit, said on the "UP Chat" broadcast that, for the detectives' safety, they involved four or five NABU special forces officers. According to him, when one of them tried to climb over the fence to open the gate, a weapon with a laser sight was aimed at him.

In the video of the search published on November 23 by MP Oleksii Honcharenko, detectives can be heard introducing themselves and announcing the court ruling, according to several media outlets. Duka, however, claims that "the unfavorable part was cut out" of the recording.

Reminder

Before this post, Duka published a recording from a surveillance camera which, according to him, was the full version of events. The general said that the detectives began storming the fence without introducing themselves and promised to initiate the recusal of detective Roman Niedov due to a conflict of interest.

On November 4, NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, as part of Operation "Carthage," conducted searches of Security Service officials, including Duka. The general was detained and notified that he was suspected of a crime. On November 7, the High Anti-Corruption Court remanded him in custody with the right to post bail of UAH 65 million. On November 13, the bail was posted, and Duka was released from the detention center.