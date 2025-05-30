A new level of relations, a clearer tone: the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany highly appreciates the changes in the Berlin-Kyiv dialogue

$41.530.06
Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 2960 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
11:01 AM • 10469 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 9306 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
08:52 AM • 25169 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

07:41 AM • 36720 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

06:54 AM • 24971 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 27181 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 150189 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 163599 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 141006 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

"Shahed" strike on Izium: the enemy attacked the industrial zone

May 30, 03:13 AM • 19707 views

Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

May 30, 04:24 AM • 23813 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

07:19 AM • 15881 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

08:06 AM • 15543 views

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

09:00 AM • 5316 views
Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 2812 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

10:40 AM • 9306 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

08:52 AM • 25169 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

07:41 AM • 36720 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 150189 views
"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

08:06 AM • 15572 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

07:19 AM • 15907 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 115868 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 108446 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 121050 views
A new level of relations, a clearer tone: the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany highly appreciates the changes in the Berlin-Kyiv dialogue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 730 views

The Ukrainian ambassador positively assesses the changes in the tone of discussions with Germany after Zelensky's meeting with Merz. Relations between the countries are becoming more direct and committed.

A new level of relations, a clearer tone: the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany highly appreciates the changes in the Berlin-Kyiv dialogue

Although, according to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Germany has not yet approved a final decision on the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, Ukrainian diplomacy is already emphasizing qualitative changes in the discussion of key topics with Germany.

UNN reports with reference to DPA.

Details

The Ukrainian ambassador highly appreciates the change in tone in Germany at the beginning of the work of the Friedrich Merz government. This was stated by Oleksiy Makeev, the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany.

We feel a new tone: more direct, clear, committed. .. I have rarely felt such an atmosphere.

- said Makeev.

"There were clear results," Oleksiy Makeev told WDR5 radio on Friday. The diplomat was referring to Zelensky's meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday.

Makeev also acknowledged that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will have contacts that are currently based on trust. These are important things for diplomacy, explained the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany

Let us recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz not to publicly discuss the transfer of Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Friedrich Merz met with representatives of German business to discuss cooperation in various fields.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
