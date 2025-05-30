A new level of relations, a clearer tone: the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany highly appreciates the changes in the Berlin-Kyiv dialogue

Although, according to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Germany has not yet approved a final decision on the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, Ukrainian diplomacy is already emphasizing qualitative changes in the discussion of key topics with Germany.

UNN reports with reference to DPA.

Details

The Ukrainian ambassador highly appreciates the change in tone in Germany at the beginning of the work of the Friedrich Merz government. This was stated by Oleksiy Makeev, the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany.

We feel a new tone: more direct, clear, committed. .. I have rarely felt such an atmosphere. - said Makeev.

"There were clear results," Oleksiy Makeev told WDR5 radio on Friday. The diplomat was referring to Zelensky's meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday.

Makeev also acknowledged that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will have contacts that are currently based on trust. These are important things for diplomacy, explained the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany

Let us recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz not to publicly discuss the transfer of Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Friedrich Merz met with representatives of German business to discuss cooperation in various fields.