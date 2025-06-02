Metal dryer fell on a 5-year-old child in Kropyvnytskyi: the police are investigating the case

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news
06:58 AM • 25307 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

Exclusive
06:01 AM • 68314 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 100873 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 163177 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 186199 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 111463 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 238600 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 178365 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 123282 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 108436 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
1m/s
40%
751mm
Popular news

In Kyiv, a dual-purpose shelter will be built with McDonald's and parking

June 2, 12:11 AM • 6612 views

Kharkiv was attacked by Russian drones, a fire broke out

June 2, 01:39 AM • 71565 views

Combined strikes on Kharkiv: six wounded, including two children

June 2, 02:37 AM • 54161 views

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

05:57 AM • 107925 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 16635 views
Publications

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 238600 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 289272 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 303041 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 309005 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 406055 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

John Healey

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

Turkey

Kyiv

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 16983 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 98505 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 178365 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 122367 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 153762 views
Actual

Kalibr (missile family)

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Brent Crude

Fox News

Metal dryer fell on a 5-year-old child in Kropyvnytskyi: the police are investigating the case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1294 views

In Kropyvnytskyi, a 5-year-old boy was injured when a metal dryer fell on a playground. The police have launched an investigation under the article on official negligence.

Metal dryer fell on a 5-year-old child in Kropyvnytskyi: the police are investigating the case

In Kropyvnytskyi, a 5-year-old boy was injured on a playground as a result of a metal dryer pipe falling. The child is currently in the hospital. Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State National Police Department in Kirovohrad region.

Details

According to the police, the incident occurred on June 1 at about 10 p.m. in Kropyvnytskyi.

"During a walk in the yard of a multi-storey building, a metal pipe of a structure designed for drying clothes fell on a young boy. The child suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to a medical facility," the police said.

It is reported that law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene inspected the scene.

"Police officers qualified the incident under Part 2 of Art. 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Official negligence". All circumstances are being established by investigators," the police said.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of 2 to 5 years.

According to local publics, an old metal dryer that had not been repaired since Soviet times fell on the boy. 

Let us remind you

On May 1, in the Kyiv region, a 12-year-old teenager found two grenades in the utility room of his parents' house. While playing with explosive objects, one of them detonated in the child's hand. The child was hospitalized.

Director of a kindergarten in Kyiv, where a boy fell from the stairs, will be tried for falsified medical records26.05.25, 11:41 • 3228 views

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kropyvnytskyi
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9