Metal dryer fell on a 5-year-old child in Kropyvnytskyi: the police are investigating the case

In Kropyvnytskyi, a 5-year-old boy was injured on a playground as a result of a metal dryer pipe falling. The child is currently in the hospital. Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State National Police Department in Kirovohrad region.

Details

According to the police, the incident occurred on June 1 at about 10 p.m. in Kropyvnytskyi.

"During a walk in the yard of a multi-storey building, a metal pipe of a structure designed for drying clothes fell on a young boy. The child suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to a medical facility," the police said.

It is reported that law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene inspected the scene.

"Police officers qualified the incident under Part 2 of Art. 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Official negligence". All circumstances are being established by investigators," the police said.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of 2 to 5 years.

According to local publics, an old metal dryer that had not been repaired since Soviet times fell on the boy.

