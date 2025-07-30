$41.710.05
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 3644 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 9104 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
12:26 PM • 12501 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
09:01 AM • 27370 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 73768 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 50734 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and Prices
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 123358 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 122973 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1
July 31, 09:51 PM • 89264 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 107578 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusives
In the law enforcement committee, Arakhamia was asked to facilitate the consideration of the bill on decriminalization of pornography in the Verkhovna Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4409 views

People's Deputy Maksym Buzhanskyi appealed to David Arakhamia with a request to facilitate the submission of the bill on the decriminalization of pornography for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada. The head of the subcommittee, Vladlen Neklyudov, supported this appeal, emphasizing the importance of the bill for the realization of constitutional human rights.

In the law enforcement committee, Arakhamia was asked to facilitate the consideration of the bill on decriminalization of pornography in the Verkhovna Rada

People's Deputy, member of the Verkhovna Rada Law Enforcement Committee Maksym Buzhanskyi asked the head of the "Servant of the People" faction Davyd Arakhamia to facilitate the submission of the bill on the decriminalization of pornography for consideration by the parliament, a correspondent of UNN reports.

During the meeting of the Law Enforcement Committee, Buzhanskyi addressed Arakhamia with this idea.

"Dear Davyd Heorhiyovych, I ask you to facilitate the submission of the bill on the decriminalization of pornography to the hall. On the one hand, there is indeed a public demand. On the other hand, this is true decommunization," he said.

- said Buzhanskyi.

Vladlen Nekliudov, head of the subcommittee on the activities of prosecutor's offices, supported the appeal to Arakhamia regarding the bill on the decriminalization of pornography.

"We have developed a version that meets the demand. This concerns human rights, so that constitutional human rights can be fully realized and there are no legislative prohibitions. I think this bill should be considered…"

- Nekliudov stated.

Arakhamia did not respond to this request.

Context

In 2024, the parliamentary committee on law enforcement supported bill No. 12191 on "decriminalization of pornography" with 11 votes "for". The document is intended to amend Article 301 of the Criminal Code regarding the storage and distribution of intimate content.

Revised draft law on decriminalization of porn registered in the Rada: what it provides for11.11.24, 15:42 • 17747 views

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak explained that it is precisely about the decriminalization of pornography, as it is legalized, and Ukraine has been collecting millions in taxes from OnlyFans for a couple of years now.

The People's Deputy briefly explained what is envisioned:

"We are simply changing Article 301 of the Criminal Code so that adults are not thrown into prison for 3-5 years for filming and distributing intimate videos. That's all."

In January of this year, the head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, stated that the National Police does not support the initiative to decriminalize pornography.

Vyhivskyi noted that the bill needs to be finalized and contradicts some laws.

He reported that in 2024, almost 2,000 criminal offenses under Article 301-1 of the Criminal Code (Child pornography) were registered.

"All this legalization will lead to everything being accessible to adults. Now there is a war and Russians are destabilizing the situation with various cyberattacks, hybrid attacks, so this could become an additional direction for their speculation," Vyhivskyi believes.

Also, in his opinion, this will have a negative impact on moral values, especially children. In July, an electronic petition on the website of the President of Ukraine requesting the decriminalization of pornography collected more than 25,000 signatures.

It was created by Svitlana Dvornikova, a model on the erotic content platform OnlyFans.

President Zelenskyy reacted to the electronic petition regarding the decriminalization of adult content production, which collected over 25,000 signatures. The response states that the issue of regulating relevant norms falls within the powers of the Verkhovna Rada.

At the same time, the proposals voiced in the petition have been forwarded for further consideration.

Six convictions for OnlyFans work in Ukraine in 3 years

In Ukraine, six sentences have been handed down for working on OnlyFans in 3 years17.03.25, 15:16 • 272536 views

Anna Murashko

