A man was detained at Mar-a-Lago for wanting to marry Trump's granddaughter

$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 5716 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
09:02 AM • 14605 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
08:02 AM • 19986 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
06:24 AM • 51425 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Exclusive
05:30 AM • 30959 views

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM • 38346 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM • 55293 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 42924 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 234706 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 162728 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.6m/s
45%
752mm
Popular news

Combined Russian attack on Kharkiv: the enemy struck the city with missiles and UAVs

June 4, 02:18 AM • 17210 views

"Disgusting filth": Musk criticized Trump's budget bill

June 4, 02:32 AM • 33854 views

Pentagon chief to miss "Ramstein" for the first time - AP

05:11 AM • 29988 views

17-year-old TikTok star was killed in Pakistan after "rejections" of man

06:53 AM • 22595 views

How the unique preparation for the special operation "Cobweb" began

08:26 AM • 11349 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

06:24 AM • 51448 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 106376 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 186548 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 234719 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 281060 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Keith Kellogg

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

White House

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 58211 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 186548 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 132140 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 133850 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 117911 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Facebook

Telegram

Fox News

TikTok

A man was detained at Mar-a-Lago for wanting to marry Trump's granddaughter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 546 views

23-year-old Anthony Reyes climbed over the wall of Trump's estate to "preach the Gospel" and marry his 18-year-old granddaughter Kai. Trump was in Washington at the time of the incident.

A man was detained at Mar-a-Lago for wanting to marry Trump's granddaughter

A man who was detained by the Secret Service after attempting to enter US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate intended to "spread the Gospel" among the Trump family and marry his granddaughter.

UNN reports with reference to NBC News and Palm Beach Daily News.

Context

The 23-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning after climbing over the perimeter wall of Mar-a-Lago, US President Donald Trump's estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

According to NBC News, the man, identified as Anthony Thomas Reyes, claimed he intended to "preach the Gospel" to the president and marry his 18-year-old granddaughter Kai, daughter of Donald Trump Jr.

At the time of the invasion, Donald Trump was in Washington, D.C., and his club, which hosts only a limited number of people, was closed.

Addition

According to the Palm Beach Daily News, Rice's arrest on Tuesday was not the first attempt to enter the presidential estate in Florida. According to the arrest report, according to a local publication, Palm Beach police issued Rice a warning for trespassing in Mar-a-Lago on New Year's Eve, when Trump was present.

Let us remind

The US Department of Justice has charged 73-year-old Thomas Strivel of California for allegedly publicly threatening to kill US President Donald Trump on Facebook after the presidential election.

A new official portrait of Donald Trump has been published, where he is depicted on a black background. Experts point to the possible use of Photoshop to hide age-related changes.

Trump struggled with an umbrella on the Air Force One plane ladder13.04.25, 10:02 • 5289 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
United States Department of Justice
United States Secret Service
California
Donald Trump
United States
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9