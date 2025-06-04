A man was detained at Mar-a-Lago for wanting to marry Trump's granddaughter

A man who was detained by the Secret Service after attempting to enter US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate intended to "spread the Gospel" among the Trump family and marry his granddaughter.

The 23-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning after climbing over the perimeter wall of Mar-a-Lago, US President Donald Trump's estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

According to NBC News, the man, identified as Anthony Thomas Reyes, claimed he intended to "preach the Gospel" to the president and marry his 18-year-old granddaughter Kai, daughter of Donald Trump Jr.

At the time of the invasion, Donald Trump was in Washington, D.C., and his club, which hosts only a limited number of people, was closed.

According to the Palm Beach Daily News, Rice's arrest on Tuesday was not the first attempt to enter the presidential estate in Florida. According to the arrest report, according to a local publication, Palm Beach police issued Rice a warning for trespassing in Mar-a-Lago on New Year's Eve, when Trump was present.

