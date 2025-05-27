$41.570.06
A man died from tropical malaria in the Sumy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

A fatal case of tropical malaria has been recorded in the Sumy region in a man who recently returned from a trip to Tanzania. The last cases of malaria in the region were recorded in 2019.

A man died from tropical malaria in the Sumy region

A fatal case of tropical malaria has been registered in the Sumy region. This was reported by Halyna Zaitseva, Deputy Chief State Sanitary Doctor of the Sumy region, reports UNN.

Details

On May 25, a resident of Sumy died, who recently returned from a tourist trip to Tanzania (Zanzibar Island) and fell ill with primary tropical malaria. The last cases of malaria in the Sumy region were registered in 2019: 2 in Sumy, 1 in Konotop

- the message says. 

Addition

Malaria is a life-threatening disease transmitted through mosquito bites. You can catch the disease in almost 100 countries around the world, mainly in Africa, Asia, South and North America.

Symptoms of malaria appear 7-15 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. The first signs - fever, headache - may be mild, which complicates the detection of the disease.

If you have returned from abroad and experience weakness, loss of appetite, nausea, and an increase in body temperature, you should immediately consult a family doctor

- said Halyna Zaitseva.

How to protect yourself from malaria if you are planning a trip to tropical countries Before the trip:  

  • be sure to consult a doctor;

    Find out what preventive drugs (e.g. antimalarials) are needed for the region you are travelling to. Malaria requires preventive medication before, during and after the trip.

    • protect yourself from mosquito bites;

      Use repellents, sleep under mosquito nets, wear clothes that cover your body, especially in the evening and at night.

      • find out about the symptoms;

        Pay attention to your condition after returning. Fever, headache, chills, muscle pain - these may be signs of malaria.

        After returning: if you develop any symptoms resembling malaria, see a doctor immediately, making sure to report your trip to a tropical country.

        Early diagnosis and treatment is key to saving lives.

        Let us remind you

        The epidemic season 2024/2025 has officially ended in Ukraine. During this time, more than 4.6 million people fell ill with ARVI, more than half of them were children. 

        Yana Sokolivska

        Yana Sokolivska

