A local ceasefire has taken effect near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant — IAEA

On Thursday, October 15, a new local ceasefire near the ZNPP took effect, allowing repairs to be carried out on equipment at a distribution substation. This was stated in an IAEA statement, reports UNN.

A new local ceasefire came into effect this morning, reached through the mediation of the IAEA Director General, and aimed at preventing a nuclear accident in Ukraine amid the military conflict. This is already the eighth temporary ceasefire brokered by the IAEA and will allow repairs to be carried out on equipment at a 330-kilovolt (kV) distribution substation located near the ZNPP, which was damaged as a result of military action - the statement said.

The IAEA also noted that this will strengthen the connection between the nearby ZNPP and its only remaining external power line, as well as reduce the risk of another loss of external power supply.

We remind you

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that the IAEA would send missions to 19 electrical substations that are critical for the safe operation of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants.