A group of European countries supported talks on joint nuclear deterrence - Politico

Several European countries have publicly announced their intention to join negotiations on creating a common nuclear deterrent in Europe. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

In particular, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa said that Riga is ready to participate in such discussions.

"Nuclear deterrence can give us new opportunities. Why not?" she noted, while warning that any steps must comply with "our international obligations."

For her part, Estonian Deputy Minister of Defense Tuuli Duneton stated that her country does not rule out the possibility of joining early-stage negotiations on a common nuclear deterrent in Europe.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron touched upon the issue of European nuclear deterrence in their speeches at the Munich Conference.

Norway and Germany sign defense agreement

Macron mentioned the need to "rethink nuclear deterrence," also considering the use of conventional weapons, such as long-range missiles.

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže stated that "nuclear deterrence is an important topic" at this year's conference.

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken also participated in a closed discussion on this topic on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

As noted, two European high-ranking officials stated that European countries could theoretically help support France's nuclear potential by providing conventional military assets, such as submarines.

Paris could also consider increasing its nuclear arsenal at the expense of subsidies from other countries, the sources added.

Tehran offers US economic component of new nuclear deal - Reuters